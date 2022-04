Google on Tuesday released version number 100 for the Chrome Browser on both iOS and Android, and various desktop operating systems as well. On iOS, the new version number is (100.0.4896.56) and the updated version will be available in the App Store sometime in the next few days. The Android version (100.0.4896.58) will be available to download from the Google Play Store also sometime over the next few days.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO