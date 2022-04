There is a lot to like about the new Motorola Edge Plus. Not only is it the first truly premium phone that Motorola has launched in the US in 18 months, but the 2022 version of the Edge Plus packs a big battery, a high-refresh rate display, multiple rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If those specs sound similar it's because phones from Samsung and OnePlus have nearly identical ones.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO