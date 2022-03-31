ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

8-year-old died from physical abuse and neglect, police say

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The parents of a central Illinois 8-year-old are now behind bars after the child died. Peoria Police were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
CharlotteObserver.com

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at south Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning at a south Charlotte park. The boy was discovered around 9 a.m. on a playground at Park Road Park in the 6200 block of Park Road, according to a police incident report. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Physical Abuse#Wics#Peoria Police#Newschannel#Dcfs
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Mother of 8-year-old found dead charged with murder, abuse

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say have charged the mother of an 8-year-old girl who was found dead inside a central California home after the child was reported missing in her killing. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office says it charged 30-year-old Samantha Johnson and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, with murder and child abuse in the death of Johnson’s daughter, Sophia Mason. Johnson is in custody, and Jackson remains at large. The Public Defender’s office in Merced County is representing Johnson. It didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press Wednesday seeking comment.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

13 year old dies from gunshot wounds following Bluefield shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – On the evening of March 23, 2022, shots were fired into a vehicle at the intersection of US 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. A 13-year-old female was in the car that was shot, she has since succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting. Warrants for First Degree Murder have been obtained for these individuals:
BLUEFIELD, WV
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Nabbed After Fleeing From Officers In Yorktown, Police Say

A 23-year-old took officers on a high-speed chase in Northern Westchester as he attempted to avoid a traffic stop, police said. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Yorktown, an officer on patrol spotted a driver speeding on Underhill Avenue and failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 129, turning without signaling.
YORKTOWN, NY
Sacramento Bee

Mom charged after 17-year-old son with cerebral palsy dies of neglect, NY cops say

A mom is facing criminal charges a year after her 17-year-old son with cerebral palsy died of neglect in New York, according to officials. The teen was found to be “severely underweight” and covered in bedsores after dying at a hospital on May 9, 2021, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 16 news release shared to Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy