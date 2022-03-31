ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Trevis Gipson was among PFF's top edge rushers in 2021

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
With the departure of Khalil Mack this offseason, the Chicago Bears have a big hole to fill at edge rusher opposite Robert Quinn. But it looks like Trevis Gipson is ready to step up into that permanent starting role.

Gipson didn’t have a prominent starting role — which makes sense given it was Mack and Quinn anchoring the edge — but he stepped up in Mack’s absence when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 7.

In 2021, Gipson totaled 39 tackles, including seven tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, seven QB hits, two pass breakups, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 games, including nine starts. For a second-year player thrust into a starting role, he stepped up and produced.

Gipson’s 87.0 pass rush grade ranked 10th among all edge rushers in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Which is pretty impressive for the former fifth-round pick entering his third season.

While Gipson has established himself as a playmaker off the edge, he still needs to get better in run defense and pass coverage. He notched a 50.8 grade against the run and 47.0 in pass coverage, per PFF.

Gipson will have to earn the starting job over newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad, who’s followed new head coach Matt Eberflus from the Indianapolis Colts.

