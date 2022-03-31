Spring is in the air and it’s time for a Walk n’Talk around Lake Burien this Sunday, April 3

Spring is in the air and it’s time for a Walk n’Talk this Sunday, April 3 with WABI Burien:

Walking is fun. It gets you out of the house. You get the chance to talk to people you wouldn’t otherwise chat with. And it keeps you healthy and smiling.

We will walk on Sunday, April 3, 2022, making the loop from Burien Town Square, west toward Seahurst, then around Lake Burien, returning to Town Square.

This is a FREE activity for people of many ages. As with all of our Walk-n-Talks, everyone is welcome to walk at whatever pace is comfortable for them, fast or slow. And walkers may choose to walk all or part of the route.

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

(Rain or shine.) Time: Meet-up at 2:00. Walking starts at 2:15.

Place: Meet on the grassy knoll in Burien Town Square Park. 400 SW 152nd St.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (friendly dogs and cats are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2.25 miles, round trip, mostly flat, with some sidewalks.

Route: From Burien City Hall/Public Library at Burien Town Square, west around Lake Burien, and back to Town Square Park.

Please click on the map for a larger view.

If you’d like a copy as you walk, print it out and bring it with you.

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”.)

Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].