Furious organisers of the Sydney Super Cup are set to hit Rangers with a whopping £5m bill for pulling out of the derby with Celtic in Australia. (Daily Record) "If we were to get there, I don't think there is anything for us as a squad to fear," says Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell after Scotland were provisionally placed in the same group as England, USA and Iran for the World Cup. (Scottish Sun)

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO