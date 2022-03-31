Nkunku deal could be scuppered by Bayern, Gakpo transfer eyed, Pogba’s possible Juventus return – Ten Hag updates

RED BULL LEIPZIG star Christopher Nkunku could be heading to the Allianz instead of Old Trafford this summer.

The in-form striker was reportedly being watched by Manchester United, but he could be on his way to Bayern Munich if they fail to tie down Serge Gnabry to a new deal.

Elsewhere, Erik Ten Hag is interested in drafting in PSV star Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

The Red Devils would face competition from Arsenal, who are also interested in the Dutch winger, 22.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire has broken his silence following England fans mercilessly jeering him in the international friendly against Ivory Coast.

The Manchester United man professionally responded to the critics with a Twitter post which reads: "Enjoyable week playing for my country."

Paul Pogba possible return to Juventus in the summer seems to have taken a massive blow.

Ten Hag's Fergie comparision

Erik Ten Hag shows the tactical and real-time analysis of Sir Alex Ferguson and is "ready" to take on the Manchester United job, according to Steve McClaren.

McClaren told The Telegraph: "His great strength lies not just in his attention to detail and organisation.

"He has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play football, the environment he wants to create.

“In terms of changing games, he is second to none.

"He had carried on with that work ethic and he’s a far better coach and manager now. He was way ahead of his time. Even in Holland.

"The only other one I would have seen do that? That would have been the gaffer."

Laporte's Man United dig

Aymeric Laporte taunted Manchester United by saying City's success is 'annoying our neighbours' - especially as the Red Devils 'haven't won anything' in years.

And Etihad defender Laporte believes City's dominance is rattling the Red Devils.

The Spain star told the Guardian: “Maybe it’s not that they’re tired of us but they don’t think it’s normal we always win.

"If I’m not mistaken, we’ve won 11 trophies in four years [it's 10, including two Community Shields].

"That can annoy people, like our neighbours who haven’t won anything.

"They have a lot of supporters, we’re in the same city. It’s hard [for them] to understand.

"But there’s only one winner. They’ve spent a lot of money too."

Good morning, Man Utd fans

Manchester United coach Mick Clegg has revealed Paul Scholes once told him he "hated playing for England", writes GIACOMO PISA.

Scholes won 66 caps for the Three Lions, representing his country at four major tournaments.

But Clegg recalled a tell-all chat between himself and the Manchester United legend back in 2004 in which Scholes laid his feelings bare.

The midfielder was often deployed on the left side for England in order to accommodate Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the middle.

And bosses Sven-Goran Eriksson, Glenn Hoddle and Kevin Keegan never really managed to get the best out of Scholes, who won 11 league titles, three FA Cups and two Champions League trophies at club level.

Clegg wrote in his new book, The Power and the Glory: "Paul said he hated playing for England, which came as a bit of a shock.

"I asked him why he kept turning up and he said 'Well it's England, that's what you have to do'.

"Paul was worried about the reaction he would get from the rest of the country if he stopped playing for England."

Clegg went on to reveal that he advised Scholes he was being "bullied" into playing for England.

And soon after the chat between the pair in 2004 Scholes retired from international football, seven years after making his England debut.

'Ronaldo, donate us your....'

Two Portugal fans took bizarre measures to show off their Cristiano Ronaldo fandom when they watched him play this week, writes ETIENNE FERMIE .

The Manchester United ace lined up for his country against Italy conquerors North Macedonia with a place in this winter's World Cup on the line.

Porto's Estadio Dragao was packed with 48,000 fans desperate to help their team get over the line to Qatar.

And two supporters arrived with a weird pre-prepared sign.

The female duo held up a piece of card with a message directed at Ronaldo on it.

It read "Ronaldo doa-nos o teu" in Portuguese - meaning "Ronaldo donate us your…"

After the written message appeared a crudely drawn sperm.

Attached to the banner was a Portuguese flag, as well as a Brazilian one.

It didn't appear to grab CR7's attention, as Portugal eased through to the World Cup by winning 2-0.

United next five fixtures

With Manchester United out of the Champions League, here’s a look at what’s on the Premier League agenda for April.

How many points are you expecting, Red Devils fans?

There's a couple of easier contests against relegation-battlers but no game in this league is easy.

Then there’s certainly some tricky fixtures towards the end of the month…

United planning £60m swoop for Nunez

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a £60million swoop for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, writes ANTHONY CHAPMAN.

And they’ve been given a big boost as the striker is keen on a Premier League switch.

However, one sticking point for United is that 90min claims Nunez only wants to join a club playing Champions League football next season.

And that could open the door for fellow suitors Arsenal, who are currently leading the race for fourth.

The Telegraph claims Nunez has caught United’s attention after netting 26 goals in all competitions this season.

The forward is also making waves at international level with Uruguay.

And United chiefs could be ready to meet Benfica’s £60m asking price this summer.

The Red Devils after Tammy

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer, writes DYLAN TERRY.

The 24-year-old Englishman has set Serie A alight since arriving from Chelsea for £34million at the start of the season.

He has scored 23 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side.

And his sensational form also saw him recalled to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the recent friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Abraham was forced to pull out of the matches due to back pain, but the goalscoring prowess he has shown in Italy has undoubtedly caught the attention of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

And according to Corriere della Sera, Man Utd are willing to shell out £76m to attract the former Blues man.

United target set to stay

Manchester United United target Kalvin Phillips is tipped to sign a new Leeds contract this summer, writes IAN TUCKEY.

The England midfielder has also been linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid Newcastle and West Ham.

But although talks on a new deal have been delayed, the 26-year-old is reportedly keen to stay at his boyhood club.

United are regarded as Phillips' biggest admirers as they struggle to add craft and graft in the middle of the pitch.

But it's thought Phillips would feel uncomfortable leaving Leeds for such fierce rivals.

Now the Mirror say he has told Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani he is happy to extend his contract beyond 2024 at the end of the season.

Discussions have been put on hold as it's understood Phillips will switch to a new agent in the summer.

But he is then likely to agree a sizeable pay rise to remain at Elland Road.

Williams hints at exit

Manchester United ace Brandon Williams has hinted at an Old Trafford exit after his loan stint at Norwich ends, writes KOSTAS LIANOS.

Williams joined the Canaries on a season-long loan last summer due to the lack of first-team football opportunities with United.

The left-back has amassed a total of 26 appearances across all competitions this season and is loving life at Carrow Road.

Williams told Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail: "I'm playing games now and I love it. I can't wait for the weekend so I can get to the stadium.

"There would be no point in me going back to United and just sitting on the bench.

"I want to play and feel I'm better equipped for the Premier League after this experience.

"Whether it's at United or somewhere else, we'll deal with that in the summer. But I've got a job to do here at Norwich."

The defender had only one goal in mind before moving to Norfolk and that was to prove he is a "Premier League player".

Williams added: "I could have stayed and trained but I knew deep down I had to get out and prove I was a Premier League player."

It's a new Die-y

Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan is rocking a new look after ditching his iconic golden locks.

The 42-year-old has been snapped at the 72nd Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with brown hair and a beard.

Cody Gakpo race heats up

Man United could join the bidding war for PSV Eindhoven star and Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo, reports suggest.

That is according to Manchester Evening News, who claim that United may turn to Gakpo as they will need at least one attacker in the summer to replace the departing Edinson Cavani.

The Amsterdam giants’ manager Erik ten Hag must be impressed with what he’s seeing, and he’s the favourite to take over at the United dugout this summer.

However, Arsenal are also determined to land the £42million-rated Netherlands international.

Recent reports even suggested that the Gunners are favourites to price the 22-year-old away from the Philips Stadion.

Mason Greenwood's status revealed

Man United have insisted there has been no change to the status of Mason Greenwood at the club.

The 20-year-old was suspended back in January after being arrested by police in connection with the rape and assault of a young woman.

He has since been released on bail, with the club stating at the time that he would not be available until further notice.

However, some fans recently found that Greenwood was still visible on the club website - leading some to speculate that he could be reinstated.

This has forced Man Utd to release a statement on the matter.

It read: "There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status.

"We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January.

"This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

"However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds."

Man United want Salzburg keeper

Man United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn, according to reports, SunSport's Steve Goodman writes.

The Swiss international has had an outstanding season to help his club top the Austrian Bundesliga.

And current Old Trafford boss Ralf Rangnick knows the 23-year-old well, having signed him for RB Leipzig in 2017.

Kohn has kept 13 clean sheets this season, enabling minnows Salzburg to reach the Champions League last 16.

United scouts have checked on him several times, including three weeks ago - when he impressed despite Salzburg 's 7-1 defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are seeking back-up for David de Gea next season, with none of Lee Grant, Tom Heaton or Dean Henderson certain to land the understudy role.

Fans think Pogba's staying put

Man United supporters believe the club have dropped a huge hint that Paul Pogba will stay at the club.

The Red Devils announced their pre-season plans earlier today with the headline match set to be against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12.

They will then head Down Under to Australia to take on Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15 and July 19 respectively.

However, despite his uncertain future, many United fans think today’s announcement is a clue that the midfielder will be staying put.

One replied to the post with: “Why is Pogba on the poster of the pre season tour??

Is there something they hiding from the fans coz if he doesn't resign then he won't be at the club come the tour.”

Another wrote: “Pogba is on the poster for the Pre-Season Tour ? hmmmm interesting.”

While a fellow fan commented: “So @paulpogba is on the cover of this pre-season tour poster. Is this a sign that he’s staying?”

How United can help Maguire

Man United need to bring in better plays to help Harry Maguire grow, Jaap Stam claims.

He told bettingexpert: "I still think that he can do a lot better than what he’s been showing now. And I’m not saying he played very poorly but he has got the ability to improve.”

“And if you bring in players of a certain quality or bring players in of a certain value, then you need to help this player out as well, to become a better player.

"I’m not sure that this is happening.”

Matic on United's team spirit

Nemanja Matic has admitted that the dressing room atmosphere at Manchester United is "not fantastic" amid their current struggles.

Quizzed about the mood in the camp heading into the run in, Matic admitted that things aren't going well.

The Serbian, 33, told talkSPORT: "The atmosphere? It depends on results.

"Of course, when you have good results the atmosphere is much better and everyone is happy.

"As you know we are not in the best position in the league and the atmosphere is not fantastic, but we have to stay positive and believe until the end because we want to finish in that top-four.

"The atmosphere in our dressing room will depend on that. If we finish top-four then it will be good for us, everyone will be… I cannot say happy, but satisfied.

"If we don’t make that, it will be a very sad dressing room."

Maguire has face-off with truck

Harry Maguire was held up on his return to Manchester United training.. by a massive truck!

As if the England defender, 29, hadn't had a difficult enough week, he couldn't even make it to Carrington without some drama.

On his return to the Aon Training Complex following his return from international duty on Thursday, Maguire was delayed by an advancing lorry.

As Maguire drove his Range Rover towards the gates, a massive truck trundled towards him down the single-track road.

Maguire was forced to pull over to the side of the road to allow it to pass before finally making it to the safety of Carrington.

Rud not to

Man United's hopes of signing Antonio Rudiger have been dealt a huge blow after the Chelsea defender's agent was spotted meeting Barcelona's representatives.

The 29-year-old’s representatives are reported to have held “secret talks” with Barca chiefs on Wednesday night.

Reports from Sky in Germany claim the two parties had a three-hour long meeting in the plush 5-star “The Barcelona Edition” hotel in Spain.

The LaLiga side are said to be keen on signing Rudiger on a free transfer this summer.

Stam: Maguire's a scapegoat

Jaap Stam thinks Harry Maguire is a scapegoat after the Man United star was booed on England duty.

He told Betting Expert: "He’s an easy target because it’s easy to say that he is making mistakes or wrong choices.

"Everybody, even when I played, I made mistakes, I made wrong choices as well.

“I think he also needs to have help from his teammates. He also needs to have the confidence of people around him and they will have for him. But also from outside as well, so he can make these steps."

Carragher’s advice for Maguire

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Maguire is best to just “get on with it” after being jeered by Three Lions fans.

He wrote on Twitter: “Harry’s biggest problem is not England fans, it’s his performances & future at Man Utd.

“He’s not the first person to be booed by a few [clown emoji] & won’t be the last so get on with it! Show some character, perform well & shut people up!!”

Adding in his Telegraph column, Carragher referenced former England stars who had also been booed on national team duty, but hit back with “world-class” performances at club level.

Barnes on Maguire

There's no chance of Harry Maguire leaving Man United to join Tottenham, according to John Barnes.

Barnes said to BonusCodeBets: “Harry Maguire will not be leaving Manchester United to go to a club that plays a back three like Tottenham. That’s a nonstarter.

“Maguire has played in back fours for the majority of his career and including for England.

“I don’t believe he [Maguire] plays better in a back three than a back four.

"When England played with a back four, he played well. His form has nothing to do with that.

"It is all to do with the protection he gets from the hard-working England players in front of him, whereas at United the front four don’t work hard enough to protect the defence."

Neville praises Chelsea

Gary Neville has praised Chelsea for managing to get good results on the pitch in spite of the chaos surrounding the club.

The Man United legend said on Sky Sports: “Firstly for the players and the manager, they have done unbelievably well in the last few weeks to carry on as they have done in winning all the games.

“That’s the first thing to say with the disruption and distraction that has gone on in the club.

“So, it tells you that when you have got a real strong manager and strong changing room which Chelsea have, you can withstand all the stuff that is going on externally and outside.”

Mills blames Keane for Maguire backlash

Danny Mills believes that "vicious" Roy Keane's comments are partly to blame for fans booing Harry Maguire.

The former England right-back told talkSPORT: "Roy Keane has massive influence, unbelievable.

"Roy Keane says it, it's gospel. I think when Roy Keane speaks we all sit up and listen.

"I think he's got huge gravitas in the game, for what he's achieved, for what he's done and everything he's gone through and achieved in the game.

"You do have to listen but he can be particularly vicious at times.

"No matter how he's played, if Roy Keane says he's had an absolute shocker and it's disgraceful and he's had a stinker we all go 'well, he has done', even without watching the game ourselves and going through it.

"We listen because it's Roy Keane and he's spoken so without seeing it as ourselves we take his opinion as gospel. Maybe we shouldn't do that."

United and Liverpool clash set

Man United will take on bitter rivals Liverpool in Bangkok as part of a pre-season tour.

The game for the Centenary Cup will take place on July 12 at the Rajamangala stadium in the Thai capital.

The Red Devils will then fly to Australia for their first visit to Melbourne since 1999.

They will play at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground against local A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15, and then Crystal Palace on July 19.

Quieroz quits as Egypt boss

Carlos Queiroz has resigned as Egypt boss after failing to lead the African nation into the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

The Man United coach wrote on Twitter: “Dream is over. From the bottom of my heart, my gratitude to Egypt Federation for this honour of coaching the National Team.

“To all my players and my staff, my recognition and humble thank you so much,’ he added. ‘You will be always in my heart.

“It was my privilege to work and be helped by such dedicated and capable professionals and wonderful friends.

“Without you, nothing could be possible for me in my life, I am very much proud of you lads.

“My best wishes and enormous gratitude to all Egyptian fans. To the future.”