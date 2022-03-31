ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

The Daily Breeze: We’re all buzzing about the Northern Lights

By Tayler Stephenson
oilcity.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming has been abuzz talking about the Northern Lights. Last night might have been your chance to see them! The phenomenon is not often visible in Wyoming, but maybe you were able to catch a glimpse!. Check out what the Breeze blew in for today: See the story about...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

Are Northern Lights visible from Chicago?

I remember seeing the aurora borealis in Chicago in the late 60s or early 70s. My wife says we are too far south to see them. Are the northern lights ever visible here?. They are, but, on average, the northern lights are only visible in Chicago about once every two years. When they do occur, they are hard to see, a result of urban sprawl and light pollution. Away from the city, in dark rural areas, they might be visible a few times each year. They have been sighted in all 50 states and as far south as northern Mexico, but it’s far north where the frequency of auroral displays increases dramatically, peaking with as many as 100 annual sightings in Alaska and northern Canada. Autumn and winter are the most common times for viewing the aurora borealis as the period of darkness increases from its summertime minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: The Horse Trainer

SAN ANGELO, TX – A well-known horse trainer lives in the Concho Valley and has trained a number of the top cutting horses in the business. In the video above Shawn Strickland, of the Poison Spider Remuda and Training Company out of Christoval, shares with San Anglo LIVE! what it means to be a horse trainer.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy