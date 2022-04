The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association announced the 13th Annual Iowa's Best Burger Contest now has its Top 10 nominees. Audience voting for the best burgers of 2022 ended March 14th. A total of 5,400 votes from 265 cities and towns across Iowa were tallied up, and the Top 10 list of Iowa burgers was released on March 18th. Eight of the Top Ten restaurants are new qualifiers. Returning contestants include Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill and Foodie Garage Eatery.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO