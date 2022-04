The Minnesota Wild‘s front office surprised many people earlier this week when they signed veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million extension. While the 36-year-old hasn’t been his team’s worst blueliner this season, the signing came as a shock considering how the Wild already had five other defensemen under contract for the 2022-23 season with a handful of other players deserving of new deals.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO