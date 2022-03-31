ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the...

www.wfmz.com

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for March 31, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community won its second straight game in the Intercity Girls Soccer Tournament, a 5-0 shut out of host Bloomington on Thursday. Richwoods beat Metamora, 3-0, and Washington lost at Chatham Glenwood, 3-0, in girls soccer action. Brimfield and Peoria Christian won softball games moved into the Louisville Slugger Dome on […]
PEORIA, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Our Neighborhood on Monday

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events. The Intelligencer cannot guarantee that submission will be published.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois finishes sweep over Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Debuting its new powder blue uniform, Illinois baseball kept its bats hot in the series finale with Purdue, beating the Boilers 11-8. Jack Crowder started on the mound for the Illini, going 4.1 innings and allowing five runs. On the offensive side, Illinois exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIFR

U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Nationals returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus, the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Association National Championship returns to Rockford. The first games of the 16-team tournament got underway Friday morning and will go through the weekend with a champion crowned on Sunday. The Oscar Mike Foundation out of Poplar Grove...
ROCKFORD, IL

