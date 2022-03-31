SPHL Glance

PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen were good theater Saturday, playing the role of Globetrotters to Vermilion County's Generals in an SPHL game that saw league and team records shattered and no shortage of starring acts and historic subplots. The Rivermen demolished the worst team in pro hockey, 10-3, in...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community won its second straight game in the Intercity Girls Soccer Tournament, a 5-0 shut out of host Bloomington on Thursday. Richwoods beat Metamora, 3-0, and Washington lost at Chatham Glenwood, 3-0, in girls soccer action. Brimfield and Peoria Christian won softball games moved into the Louisville Slugger Dome on […]
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Debuting its new powder blue uniform, Illinois baseball kept its bats hot in the series finale with Purdue, beating the Boilers 11-8. Jack Crowder started on the mound for the Illini, going 4.1 innings and allowing five runs. On the offensive side, Illinois exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning off […]
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Spring Invitational Tennis Tournament, which started as a triangular tournament in 1995, took place Friday and Saturday as a 45-team tournament featuring some of the area's top netters.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus, the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Association National Championship returns to Rockford. The first games of the 16-team tournament got underway Friday morning and will go through the weekend with a champion crowned on Sunday. The Oscar Mike Foundation out of Poplar Grove...
