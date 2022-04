UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing forgery charges after allegedly trying to cash stolen checks at a local bank. According to Utica police, a man reported his vehicle stolen from Genesee Street in Utica on March 16. The man’s vehicle was recovered two days later, but a checkbook that was inside was missing, so he notified his bank and asked to be alerted if anyone tried to cash checks from him.

