Joe Rogan announces second Detroit event due to popular demand

By Lee DeVito
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Rogan is many things: a podcast host, a black belt in martial arts, a former reality TV show presenter, and a stand-up comedian. He's also famously wrong about a lot of things: like ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment (according to the results of a recent study), saying the n-word, and...

MetroTimes

Chris Rock adds second Detroit date following Oscars altercation

Interest in comedian Chris Rock has apparently surged following him getting slapped by Will Smith on live TV at Sunday’s Academy Awards — so much that Rock has added a second date to his upcoming Detroit tour stop. According to a press release sent Wednesday, the second Detroit...
The Independent

The Simpsons viewers divided over ‘Joe Rogan’ episode about cancel culture

The Simpsons has drawn mixed reactions from fans after its latest episode saw Homer become a victim of so-called “cancel culture”.The episode, which aired on Sunday (13 March), is called “You Won’t Believe What This Episode is About – Act Three Will Shock You!” In it, Homer becomes a social pariah after he is wrongly blamed for intentionally shutting the family’s dog, Santa’s Little Helper, inside a car on a hot day, and accidentally knocking Reverend Lovejoy out of the window of the church.Homer also meets a character seemingly modelled on the controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.The Rogan lookalike appears...
TV SERIES
Billboard

The Ledger: Joe Rogan’s Podcast Is Still Insanely Popular at Spotify

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Spotify’s top podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, appears to be impervious to criticism. Despite attracting worldwide attention and a good deal of condemnation for COVID-19 misinformation espoused by some of his guests, TJRE remains the most popular podcast at Spotify in English-speaking countries United States, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, according to Chartable. Rogan is also popular in European countries where English is commonly spoken: it’s No. 2 in Sweden and Ireland, No. 4 in India, No. 5 in Finland, No. 6 in Denmark, No. 8 in the Netherlands and No. 12 in Austria. The show even has fans in Spanish-speaking countries that have a lower incidence of English speakers: No. 28 in Spain, No. 61 in Chile and Argentina, No. 69 in Colombia and No. 82 in Mexico.
MUSIC
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 30-April 5)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In 1904, it wasn't illegal to use performance-enhancing drugs during Olympic competitions. Runner Thomas Hicks took advantage of this in the marathon race. The poison strychnine, which in small doses serves as a stimulant, was one of his boosters. Another was brandy. By the time he approached the finish line, he was hallucinating and stumbling. His trainers carried him the rest of the way, and he was declared the winner. I recommend you make him your inspirational role model in the coming weeks. How might you cheat to gain a great victory? APRIL FOOL! I Lied. While it's true that a meaningful triumph is within your reach, you're most likely to achieve it by acting with total integrity, following the rules, and imbibing no stimulating poisons.
LIFESTYLE
NME

‘The Simpsons’ parody Joe Rogan in divisive new episode

The Simpsons appeared to mock comedian Joe Rogan in the long-running show’s latest episode, in which Homer meets a character resembling the podcaster. The series’ newest episode, ‘You Won’t Believe What This Episode is About – Act Three Will Shock You!’, sees Homer Simpson “cancelled” for neglecting the family’s dog, Santa’s Little Helper, before accidentally knocking Reverend Lovejoy out of a church window.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

Checking in with Detroit emcee Pariis Noel

Rapper Royce da 5’9”’s Heaven Studios is bustling with the kind of energy you would expect on a Friday night. There’s producers and engineers behind the boards in the control room, and artists in and out the vocal booth. In a separate room, the emcee known as Pariis Noel is sitting on a set of aluminum bleachers as large paintings from Sheefy McFly hover behind him. He’s accompanied by his photographer, videographer, and his manager Chris Hundley.
MetroTimes

Nick Waterhouse talks Motown influences ahead of intimate gigs at Detroit’s Willis Show Bar

California-based performer Nick Waterhouse has been making records in his brand of old-school 1950s- and ’60s-inspired rock and soul for a decade, but he insists he’s no throwback act. He first started making music in San Francisco, where he worked at a record shop. At a time when music industry forces were pressuring artists to streamline, Waterhouse had grand visions.
