Cleveland, OH

Kenny shines spotlight on 46th CLE Int’l Film Festival

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With over 300 films being screened at the...

Cleveland News - Fox 8

CLE Int'l Film Festival kicks off this week at historic Playhouse Square

The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival is one of the world's top film festivals and it kicks off this week at a new home in historic Playhouse Square. Fox 8's Kristi Capel's learns more about the variety of films being screened and and the different ways you can enjoy all the festival has to offer from CIFF Associate Director Patrick Shepherd. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/
Cleveland.com

Cleveland International Film Festival’s spotlight on Indigenous films can bring healing, understanding to a post-Wahoo Cleveland: Nancy Kelsey

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some Clevelanders love spring. Others are charmed by autumn in the Forest City. There are probably even some gluttons for punishment, who enjoy the extremes of Northeast Ohio winters and summers. But for me, my favorite time of year is Cleveland International Film Festival season. And this...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

"War On The Diamond" brings CLE-NY baseball rivalry to the big screen

The film 'War On The Diamond' is being screened at the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival. The film recounts the true story of Indians star Ray Chapman getting hit by a pitch thrown by the Yankees star pitcher Carl Mays and proceeds to trace the history of the rivalry between Cleveland and New York. Film director Andy Billman stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share details about the film which is being screened at the 46th CIFF April 2nd and 3rd and streamed April 10-17. https://www.clevelandfilm.org/films/2022/war-on-the-diamond.
‘Bad Vegan’ Director Chris Smith on How the Chef Who Stole Millions Became Netflix’s Latest True Crime Star

Click here to read the full article. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” is the latest documentary from Chris Smith, the director of “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” and “100 Foot Wave,” and an executive producer of “Tiger King.” The four-part Netflix docuseries, which Smith executive produced and directed, explores how New York City celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to fugitive on the run. In 2011, Melngailis – owner of Manhattan’s Pure Food and Wine – began draining the restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Shane Fox, a con man. Fox...
Meet Troy Kotsur from ‘CODA’: the surprise star of awards season 2022

Troy Kotsur has discussed the impact of CODA on deaf culture at the BAFTAs 2022. Kotsur, who made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs for his role as Frank Rossi, spoke to NME on the red carpet about how the Apple TV film has opened up the world to the deaf perspective.
Raise your glass to Cleveland’s 1st International Wine Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are a wine lover, then get ready for what could be one of the best wine weekends in Cleveland. It’s the inaugural year for The Cleveland International Wine Festival. It happens April 1-3 on Cleveland’s Flats East Bank and will offer 3 days of pairings, tastings, dinners, and classes.
Great Lakes Science Center explores the science of Rock N’ Roll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Great Lakes Science Center is hitting all the right notes with a brand new exhibit that gives visitors an interactive experience into the science of Rock N’ Roll. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checked out the new exhibit where you get to be the rock star. Click here to learn more about The Science of Rock N’ Roll.
Piston Power Show revs into Cleveland

Piston Power Show is back at the I-X Center in Cleveland and car lovers couldn't be more revved up! 'If a piston makes it go, it's in this show' according to event planners. This year guests will get to check out over 1000 piston-powered vehicles, 60 vendors and 84 swap meet tables. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek. https://www.pistonpowershow.com/
Toronto Fest CEO Talks Plans to Reclaim Awards Season Spotlight: “The Festival Thrives When Everyone’s Here”

Toronto Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey learnt a valuable lesson when his event was forced to go mostly online during the first two years of the pandemic. “The festival really thrives when everyone is here,” Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter as TIFF organizers laid out plans to reclaim the awards season spotlight with its upcoming 2022 edition in September. TIFF’s golden days as a launchpad for Hollywood to stage Oscar tastemaker screenings in its downtown Toronto theaters ground to a halt with the pandemic, as the festival chose to go online for its 2020 and 2021 editions.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto...
Whitney Houston Special Featuring Unseen Footage to Premiere on CBS

Click here to read the full article. Entertainment Tonight will release never-before-seen footage of the late Whitney Houston in the new CBS special, “Whitney, a Look Back,” set to air on April 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS and available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus. Entertainment Tonight, which is also producing the special, will release the footage from its vault, in addition to new interviews with stars including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price. Airing shortly after the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death on Feb. 11, the special will explore the days leading...
Gifts For Spring

Fox 8 Jukebox: Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nationally known saxophonist Andre Cavor brought his funky, high-octane urban jazz music to the Fox 8 studio. Cavor’s debut album ‘Road Trip’ hit #13 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts. Cavor performs at Mitchell’s in Euclid on the 1st Friday of every month. He is bringing Grammy award-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin to town on Friday April 15th and you can learn more about that show by clicking here.
Show Info: March 29, 2022

Relieve anxiety through meditation and more! Learn more about Cindy Summer here. Time for lunch! Beau’s Market and Deli is located on South Cleveland Massillon Road in Akron. Dr. Marc. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. The Dress Bridal Boutique. Say “I...
Show Info: April 1, 2022

Fresh, healthy & tasty! 24 Karrot Kitchen is located on Mill Road in Brecksville. Authentic Mexican cuisine! De Los Angeles Bakery & Taqueria is located on Kresge Drive in Amherst. East Coast Custard. A Cleveland staple! East Coast Custard is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Euclid Fish. Fish Fry...
Cleveland Creators RT: Fabric Showcase And Upholstery

