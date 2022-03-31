Chezzi Denyer shares an update on her 13-month-old daughter Sunday after she was forced to undergo surgery for severe hip dysplasia

Chezzi Denyer has shared an update two weeks after her 13-month-old daughter Sunday underwent surgery for severe hip dysplasia.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the 42-year-old wife of Grant Denyer shared a smiling photo of herself and the couple's young daughter at a check-up.

'Fourteen-day check-up - nailed it! Hip is perfectly in place still. We are very happy!' she captioned the post.

'Sunday rocking the cast with her big gorgeous smile. Back here in a month for next procedure and new cast…'

Chezzi previously spoke about her daughter's surgery in an emotional post on Instagram on March 16.

Hip dysplasia is when the socket doesn't completely cover the ball of the upper thighbone, causing the hip to dislocate.

It's something people are usually born with, and the surgery requires patients to recover in a spica cast, which covers the legs from the ankles all the way up to the bellybutton, with a cut-out groin for using the bathroom.

'Big day for our little bubba Sunday... She's just become a Spica Cast baby...' Chezzi wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added: 'We are very new to this whole experience but feel fortunate it has finally been picked up and now treated.

'Seeing our little people in distress or in pain is emotionally exhausting... and my heart goes out to every single parent who's little loved one is in hospital today or this week or this year. I'm in awe of your strength. You are simply amazing.'

Meanwhile, Grant, 44, also spoke about his youngest daughter's gruelling procedure in a post on Instagram earlier this month.

'Oh my poor little bubba! I'm so so sorry to see you in this state. Sunday had a special procedure today in hospital to fix her severe hip dysplasia,' he wrote.

'The poor thing has to wear a half body cast for the next 12 weeks which will be so uncomfortable and immobilising for her, but will be worth it in the end.'

He added: 'Hang in there my sweet, you've already shown us how brave and bright you are. Love Dad.'

In addition to Sunday, Grant and Chezzi are also parents to daughters Sailor, 10, and Scout, six.