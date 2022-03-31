ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by car in Cheltenham

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian has died after being hit by a car...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Man dies after being hit by two vehicles

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was struck by two vehicles Friday night. Lockport Police say the victim, Richard Howes III, was walking westbound across South Transit Rd. at High St. shortly before 8 PM when he was hit by two vehicles that were heading south on South Transit with a green light.
LOCKPORT, NY
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
WTNH

Man killed after being hit by a car in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Hamden on Sunday afternoon. Police said around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue near North Street for the report of a person struck by a car. The victim, 24-year-old Raekwon McLean of New Haven, was brought […]
HAMDEN, CT
BBC

Wythenshawe crash: Dangerous driver left pedestrian for dead

A BMW driver left a woman for dead after going through a red light and hitting her on a crossing, police said. Joshua Hartley, 32, of Oak Drive in Perth, struck Valerie Sandham as she crossed Altrincham Road in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester in August 2020. The 66-year-old was seriously injured...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southmead Hospital#Cheltenham#Traffic Accident
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two people and dog die after A52 crash

Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider -...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Cheltenham man, 19, charged with murder after mother found dead

A man has been charged with murder following the death of his mother. Zak O'Neill, 19, of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham, was arrested by police following the discovery of the body of Michelle O'Neill, 47. She was found by relatives at an address in Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock dog attack: Arrest after boy seriously injured

A woman has been arrested after an eight-year-old boy suffered facial injuries in a dog attack in Cannock. The boy, a six-year-old girl and a woman, 35, were attacked in Brook Vale, in the Staffordshire town, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday. The boy remains in a critical but stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Freeport Man Dies Day After Being Hit By Car

A man who suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car along a Long Island roadway has died. The crash occurred in Nassau County around 8 p.m., Sunday, March 20, on Sunrise Highway near South Main Street in Freeport. According to detectives, a 66-year-old man was driving westbound in...
FREEPORT, NY
12 News

Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV in Phoenix Wednesday night. Around 8:45 p.m. on March 16, officials with the Phoenix Police Department said a woman in her early 50's suffered fatal injuries while crossing the street near 17th Avenue and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
BBC

Stourbridge: Boys taken to hospital after car park stabbings

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, after being stabbed. They were hurt in a car park off the Ryemarket, Stourbridge, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday. The teenagers are in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police said on Wednesday. West...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Richmond.com

Man dies after being hit by two cars on Hull Street in Richmond

A man died Friday night after apparently being struck by two vehicles while walking along Hull Street in Richmond. The Richmond Police Department said it is investigating the fatality, which occurred in the 2600 block of Hull Street. Police officers responded at 9:12 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian...
RICHMOND, VA
KSLA

Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25. The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center. Officials say a 33-year-old man and his wife were getting ice at a self-serve machine, when the man was struck once in the chest by a bullet. The bullet is believed to have come from an apparent gun fight between two individuals about 50 yards away in the same parking lot.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Bearsden driver faces trial after car hit pedestrians, killing woman

A woman is to stand trial charged with killing a pedestrian and hitting five others with her car on Boxing Day in 2019. Janette Henry, 67, from Bearsden, is accused of driving into the group of pedestrians in the East Dunbartonshire town's Manse Road. Prosecutors say she failed to negotiate...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorist dies after car hits tree in Kidderminster

A man has died after his car hit a tree. The motorist, in his 50s, was driving on the A448 Stone Hill, Comberton Road towards Kidderminster at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road. His car sustained "severe damage" West Mercia Police said, and he died at...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy