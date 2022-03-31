ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

5 kids hurt after Hillsborough trucker crashes into stopped school bus

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
Five students were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a school bus in Levy County. [ Florida Highway Patrol ]

INGLIS — Five students were hospitalized Wednesday after a Seffner man driving a semitractor-trailer crashed into the back of a stopped school bus in Levy County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Both the bus and truck were driving north on U.S. Highway 19 around 3:45 p.m. when the school bus activated its flashing red lights to let students off at SE 140 Lane. That’s where the Seffner man, 34, continued driving for “an unknown reason” and crashed into the back of the bus, troopers said.

There were 10 students on the bus plus its 56-year-old driver, the Highway Patrol says. Of the five students taken to Shands Hospital on the University of Florida’s campus in Gainesville, two were in serious condition. The bus driver, who is from Inglis, had minor injuries.

The Seffner man, who was not named in a news release from the highway patrol, had no injuries from the crash. Photos from the scene show his semi-tractor trailer was totaled, as was the school bus.

Donna Lusby
1d ago

you are a truck driver drive like you have sense you could have killed those innocent children and the bus driver grow up pay attention or you don't need to drive

Lisa Morales
1d ago

I'm happy no one was killed, but it seems the truck driver wasn't paying attention. Anyway driving behind a school bus should be hyper alert. Funny, the only one not hurt was the truck driver. I'm praying the kids recover soon.

Jane McDermitt
1d ago

The stretch of road is high mph. Yes truckdriver should have been paying attention I also wonder why there isn't a side road to unload children instead unloading on hwy 19 with that much high speed traffic?

