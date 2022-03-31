Hannah Clarke's distraught parents send powerful message to Australia about dometic violence - and reveal why they haven't cleared out their granddaughters' rooms after they were burned to death by evil dad

The distraught parents of Hannah Clarke have delivered a stark message about domestic violence, as the inquest into the deaths of the Clarke family concludes.

The inquest has been examining the deaths of Ms Clarke and her children Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, who were killed by Rowan Baxter, 42, during a school run at Camp Hill, in Brisbane's south, in February, 2020.

On the final day of the coroner's inquest, a tearful Sue and Lloyd Clarke said if they had the chance, they would probably ask Hannah's estranged husband, 'why?'.

'(His grandchildren) ... would say 'why would you hurt us daddy? Why would you take away our futures'?' Lloyd Clarke asked.

'Why didn't you love us just like a father is supposed to do?

'Hannah would say 'why couldn't you be a better man, a better father, a better husband - why did you have to be such a coward and bully to us for so many years'.'

While fighting back tears Mr Clarke added: 'As as society we also need to ask ourselves why this can happen, why does it take the murder of four beautiful souls and dozens of others every year before governments respond?'

Ms Clarke's devastated mother said she had left her granddaughters' room at their home unchanged since the tragedy.

'I can't bring myself to pack up their toys,' she said as her voice broke.

'Our house, once filled with the noise, laughter and chaos of young children is now very quiet.

'Holidays like Christmas and Mother's Day are almost unbearable. The hole in our family is gaping and will never be filled.'

The inquest heard the sickening phone call Baxter made to a men's helpline the day before he burned his family to death.

In the call to the men's helpline, Baxter can be heard blaming Ms Clarke for his need to seek help for his behaviour because she 'put a DVO on me'.

'It's not my idea, but apparently I have to do it,' a relaxed-sounding Baxter tells the support worker who took his call.

The MensLine operator suggested to Baxter he'd been 'dragged into' making the call.

'To be honest it's a bit of, uh, it's almost like a game to put her in a better position for Family Court,' Baxter responds.

'And unfortunately, um, I've been roped into it, and now this DVO, temporary one's hanging over my head...'

Baxter continued telling the operator that he was 'not the one with the problem'.

'I sort of understand it, but I don't, because I, um, I felt as though I'm not the one that has the problem, but I guess, um, I'm just doing what I'm told,' he said.

The day before Baxter's call he was seen on CCTV footage shopping for a fuel can, plastic zip ties and a container of surface cleaner, in vision shown to the inquest on Wednesday.

In the footage, Baxter can be seen walking through a Bunnings store wearing a singlet and shorts.

He looks at different jerry cans before deciding on a 5L green plastic container.

The following morning he bought fuel from a Caltex service station, as well as lollies and three Kinder Surprises.

Shortly after his call to MensLine, Baxter had a video call with his children where he sobbed the entire time.

In the weeks before the murders a psychologist provided wrote a 'glowing' letter for Baxter expressing she had 'no concerns' about his mental health.

Psychologist Vivian Jarrett, who treated Baxter for six sessions agreed he was at a high risk of harming others at the inquest yesterday.

Dr Jarrett was also aware Baxter might be trying to 'pull the wool' over her eyes during their six sessions from December 2019, to create good evidence for the family court in a bid to regain access to his children.

But she did not detail those concerns in her notes.

Instead, she wrote a favourable reference and provided police a statement a day after the family's deaths saying Baxter was 'level headed' and 'low risk'.

The inquest also heard the fate of Ms Clarke and her children may have been different if she received more guidance from police.

As the inquest reached its final day on Thursday, Mrs Clarke said she and her husband would 'never be the same people' after their daughter and grandchildren were taken from them, and had both given up work.

'Both of us have struggled with serious health issues, physical and mental,' she said in a power victim impact statement.

'The hole in our family is gaping and will never be filled.'

Counsel assisting the coroner Jacoba Brasch QC told the inquest that Baxter's 'calculated premeditated murder' demonstrated he was 'evil'.

'It was but a matter of time, such was his murderous intent,' she said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Victim impact statement from Sue Clarke, mother of Hannah Clarke

Just over two years ago, our lives changed forever.

We will never be the same people we were before Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey were taken from us.

There is not one part of our lives that has not been affected by their murders.

What we have suffered cost us so much in every sense of the word. Emotionally, physically, financially, our grief is still continuing.

We have trouble articulating the emotional and mental impacts of this crime. They are so overwhelming it seems impossible to find the words.

Not one day has passed without tears, there is no rest, no escape, every single day we spend in the shadow of that moment of what was done to our beautiful angels. We would give anything to be free of those memories and constant thoughts.

In an instant I had taken from me every single female blood relative.

While of course I love all my boys, a mother and a grandmother needs her daughters and granddaughters to be complete. We will never again be complete.

The father and daughter bond is different but equally special and Lloyd has lost his only daughter.

Both of us have struggled with serious health issues, physical and mental.

We have both spent innumerable hours with counselors and psychologists.

We both have had to give up working. The bewildering and shocking nature of our loss meant we were not able to perform our jobs as we did before.

Our son Nat and his family have also suffered the loss of a sister, a sister in law and aunt as well as nieces, a nephew and cousins.

They have found themselves thrust into the media and public spotlight, just as we have, and this has been confronting and challenging for all of us.

Our house once filled with the noise and laughter and chaos of young children is now very quiet.

The girls' room is as they left it that morning two years ago. I can't bring myself to pack up their toys.

Holidays like Christmas and Mother's Day are almost unbearable.

The hole in our family is gaping and will never be filled.

We will never get to see the people the children will become. Trey didn't even get to go to school. We won't ever get to see them graduate, or marry or have children of their own.

Our hearts break that they were never given the chance to grow, excel and be happy.

Hannah, our beautiful girl had so much potential. She was regaining her sense of self and growing stronger. She had dreams of becoming a police officer and had commenced the process to join weeks before.

She was a bright light in our lives and though she has been stolen from us, we will work every day to ensure that light never goes out.

We have tried to salvage something positive from the ruins of so many lives through the Small Steps 4 Hannah Foundation and we will forever be grateful for the way Hannah's friends have rallied around us and the public has embraced the foundation.

This inquest has been unthinkably confronting. We've had to relive the worst day of our lives in excruciating detail and we have heard details that perhaps were kept from us up to this point. But it has been an important exercise.

We will always have to live with what happened that day but we will not live in it. We have hope and a future.

The love we have lost will never be forgotten.

Hannah and the children are with us every day and in their names we will use everything we have learned from this inquest to keep the pressure for law reform and to keep the conversation going.

We want everyone to be able to spot the danger signs in their relationships and their friendships and even in themselves.

A better understanding of coercive control won't change what we have suffered. It won't bring back the love that's disappeared from our lives, it won't allow us to watch Hannah blossom into the strong, compassionate, successful woman she was determined to be.

It won't help us see our grandchildren fulfil their potential.

But we do hope that a community that stands up against coercive control will stop others suffering the same fate and we hope it will prevent other parents and families suffering as we have suffered and spending their lives pondering that bewildering, unanswerable question – why.