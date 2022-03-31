ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt is set to return against St Kilda after battling infection following thumb surgery

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt says he's dealt with a skin infection following thumb surgery but is confident of returning against St Kilda.

Riewoldt had surgery after round one and missed last week's win over GWS.

He will need to get through Friday's main training session to prove his fitness for Sunday's clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGYOw_0evN0Qf800
Jack Riewoldt looks set to return to action this weekend against St Kilda after recovering from skin infection on his thumb

'I've been cleared to play by the surgeon but it's more about just functionally whether I can play and mark the ball. So that will hopefully happen tomorrow and then we'll see what happens,' Riewoldt said.

'It hasn't been too bad. I've had a little tiny bit of a skin infection in it as well. That's just part of having surgery and having open wounds and what not, having small children and everything that comes home from daycare.

'In terms of how I'm tracking, I feel like I'm tracking really good [...] I feel pretty confident in the body.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWvur_0evN0Qf800
The veteran forward underwent thumb surgery following the loss to Carlton in Round 1

In Riewoldt's absence, powerful 22-year-old Noah Balta booted four goals in an impressive showing up forward.

'He's so multi-talented that we feel like we can play him back, play him forward. We've certainly see him play both those positions and we also feel like he's quite a capable ruckman for us as well,' Riewoldt said at Thursday's National Pies launch.

'He's a great asset to have in our football club and clearly he's going to be the future of the forward line, I hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUTXo_0evN0Qf800
Noah Balta (right) has been impressive for the Tigers during Riewoldt's absence 

'There was no bigger smile in the grandstand than the one on my face watching Noah Balta go out there and ply his trade because I know he can do this sort of thing and the football club's seen it in patches.

'Last week we saw a game where he put everything together for a full four quarters which is very, very exciting.'

Meanwhile Riewoldt stressed his support for Dustin Martin as the superstar Tiger takes personal leave away from the club.

Martin has been away from Richmond since last week as he grieves the death of his father, Shane, last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFipC_0evN0Qf800
Riewoldt said the Tigers would welcome back Dustin Martin (right) with open arms whenever the three-time premiership winner feels he is right to return

'Whatever Dustin needs from us, we'll provide him,' Riewoldt said.

'We're here for Duz when he needs us.

'He's obviously going through his own pathway now and when that time comes that he feels comfortable to walk back, and it's got nothing to do with playing, but come back to the football club, we'll welcome him back with open arms.

'So looking forward to that day.'

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Riewoldt
Person
Noah Balta
Person
Dustin Martin
BBC

Sydney Super Cup: Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
RUGBY
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Kilda#Skin Infection#Football Club#Gws#National Pies
BBC

Ian Cockbain: Gloucestershire batter motivated by Australian success

Gloucestershire batter Ian Cockbain has a new-found motivation for franchise cricket after a successful first stint in Australia's Big Bash League. Cockbain, 35, was called up to the Adelaide Strikers in January before enjoying a spell in the Pakistan Super League the following month. He scored 239 runs in six...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Brilliant England set up Women's World Cup final showdown with Australia after 137-run win over South Africa with Danni Wyatt hitting 129 before Sophie Ecclestone's six-wicket haul guided them home

England will play Australia in Sunday's World Cup final in Christchurch after career-best displays from opener Danni Wyatt and spinner Sophie Ecclestone made short work of South Africa. And a crushing 137-run win for Heather Knight's team continued their stunning turnaround at the tournament, with three group-stage defeats - including...
WORLD
BBC

International Challenge Match: Wales C 4-0 England C

Wales C secured an impressive win over England C thanks to four first half goals in Caernarfon. England started well but Will Evans gave the hosts a 10th minute lead with a fierce effort across the face of goal which beat Scott Loach. Aeron Edwards capitalised on a mistake to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy