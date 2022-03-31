ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissie Swan reveals her excitement at replacing Carrie Bickmore on The Project - as the outgoing host takes a sabbatical in the UK with her family

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Chrissie Swan has revealed her excitement after she was announced as Carrie Bickmore's replacement on The Project.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to say she was excited for herself and fellow host Georgie Tunny to get behind the desk.

'It's official! Carrie Bickmore is taking off for a well-earned family sabbatical,' she began, tagging the 41-year-old star in the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pwrde_0evN0PmP00
Incoming: Chrissie Swan (left) has revealed her excitement after she was announced as Carrie Bickmore's replacement on The Project. Pictured with co-host Georgie Tunny (right)

'The Project have enlisted the assistance of not one, but TWO ladies to fill her spot for a bit. Please welcome to the desk me… and the magnificent Georgie Tunny.'

She went on to confirm that she'll start next Monday, after it was announced earlier this month that she would replace Carrie.

Sharing a photo of herself sitting at The Project desk, where she regularly serves as a guest panelist, Chrissie broke the news on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qVDs_0evN0PmP00
'It's official! Carrie Bickmore is taking off for a well-earned family sabbatical,' she began, tagging Carrie in the post 

'In the spirit of saying "yes" to things that scare me a little bit (actually a lot), and pushing myself out of my comfort zone, I have accepted the challenge to fill in for Carrie on The Project once a week until [she] returns from her overseas family adventure!' she wrote in the caption.

Chrissie added: 'I am so excited. See you soon on The Project.'

Outgoing host Carrie commented below the post, 'Have fun babe,' adding a series of clapping-hands emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yYGZ_0evN0PmP00
Outgoing: Carrie Bickmore (pictured) announced she was leaving The Project for several months to take a sabbatical in the UK with her family

Chrissie, who has previously been a fill-in host on the Channel 10 current affairs show, also drew a response from fellow Project panelist Peter Helliar.

'It does mean you'll have to sit closer to me, Swanny, but other than that it's all upside!' the 46-year-old comedian joked.

'Peter, truth be told, I'm worried the most about the Helliar-induced giggles that I can rarely get a handle on! Be kind!' she replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cT5XJ_0evN0PmP00
Fill-in host: Sharing a photo of herself sitting at The Project desk, where she regularly serves as a guest panelist, Chrissie broke the news on Instagram

Carrie announced earlier this month she was leaving The Project to take a sabbatical in Britain with her family.

She revealed she'd be taking 'a few months' off starting from April as she heads overseas with her partner Chris Walker and their three children.

'We've been wanting to do it for a while but… lots of reasons, timing hasn't been right, but we figure it's never going to be the perfect time to go,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jk0do_0evN0PmP00
Regular role: The Project announced that Chrissie and Georgie (pictured) would share duties filling in for Carrie during her absence

'It's something we really want to do before my son Ollie starts his final years at school so we're going to do term two in the UK. So I will be off for a couple of months.'

The Project announced that Chrissie and Georgie, 31, would share duties filling in for Carrie during her absence.

'Chrissie and Georgie are well known and loved by Project viewers and I am delighted to see them both take larger hosting roles,' The Project executive producer Chris Bendall said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeqaW_0evN0PmP00
Positive: 'In the spirit of saying "yes" to things that scare me a little bit (actually a lot), and pushing myself out of my comfort zone, I have accepted the challenge to fill in for Carrie on The Project once a week until she returns from her overseas family adventure!' Chrissie wrote 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Helliar
Person
Chrissie Swan
Person
Carrie Bickmore
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Says She's "Eternally Grateful" for How the Show Has Connected Her to Fans

Trigger warning: This article features discussion around eating disorders. Chrissy Metz's portrayal of Kate Pearson on This Is Us has inspired millions of viewers for different reasons. But as she gears up to say goodbye after a six year run on the NBC drama, the actress is reflecting on what she has been most surprised and "grateful" to hear from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabbatical#Uk#The Project#Channel 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

Sydney Mikayla Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

March 17 marked Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as Trina on GENERAL HOSPITAL and after it aired, the young actress took to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the soap and express her gratitude to everyone in the cast and crew. In addition to a quick video of the crew applauding her after she wrapped her final scene on GH, Mikayla shared some photos she’d snapped over the years with her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Tabyana Ali Opens Up About Joining GENERAL HOSPITAL

On GENERAL HOSPITAL, the character of Trina will have a new look in the next few weeks when daytime newcomer Tabyana Ali makes her debut in the role of Taggert and Portia’s daughter. As previously reported, Sydney Mikayla is exiting the soap in order to concentrate on her studies as a college student at UCLA, and the soap tapped Ali to take over the role.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s William Lipton Hilariously ‘Wrong on So Many Levels’ as He Trolls a Veteran Castmate

We just discovered today that General Hospital‘s William Lipton has a thing or two to learn about respecting his elders! Cameron’s portrayer shared a photo of himself having a, well, we don’t want to say “bad” hair day, but we will say messy hair day. That was all well and good, but when he tweeted the pic, he came straight for Kin Shriner (Scotty), knives sharpened and out!
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Victor Has the Fight of His Life on His Hands as Ashland Refuses to Go Quietly — Plus, Jack Shocker Ahead and Lily’s Big Idea Leaves Fans Fuming

Young & Restless had a very strong week with the Ashland versus Victor stuff. Bringing Nick in to get all snarly and then confide in Sharon, Adam and Sally furtively discussing what *might* happen at Newman as a result of the chaos, Nikki running interference, and of course the showdown in the office between the Locke Ness Monster and the Black Knight, which was fab. In other story news, viewers seem fairly done with the Baby Dominic plot, kinda intrigued by what’s happening with Jack, and irked with Lily.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy