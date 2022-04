On Friday, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced that it would be returning over 400 acres of land in Virginia to the Rappahannock Native American tribe. On the eastern side of the Rappahannock River lies the Fones Cliffs. There, the Rappahannock people call roughly 465 acres of the land their home. As a result, the DOI was happy to return the land to its rightful residents. In the eyes of the law, the Rappahannock tribe will own and maintain this land. However, the site, located within the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge will still be available to the public.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO