Russia – Ukraine war updates LIVE: Putin’s Russian forces BLOCK Mariupol evacuation buses as thousands of lives at stake

AROUND 170,000 people are still estimated to be trapped in apocalyptic-like conditions in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Russia's defence ministry said it would pause attacks to allow people to leave, as President Vladimir Putin assured the city humanitarian access would be granted.

However, Putin's troops in Ukraine blocked around 45 buses from a convoy that was sent to evacuate the civilians, officials from the Ukrainian government said.

Of the people trying to leave the port city, only 631 were able to exit in private cars.

"It's desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it," said Ewan Watson, from the international Red Cross.

Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also says that Russian troops are not withdrawing from Ukraine - but repositioning to bolster attacks in the east.

"Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions, so we can only judge Russia on its actions, not on its words," said Mr Stoltenberg.

"According to our intelligence, Russian troops are not withdrawing but repositioning."

Dramatic moment ‘Ukraine attack helicopters blast oil depot’

THIS is the dramatic moment Ukraine attack helicopters allegedly blasted an oil depot INSIDE Russia.

A huge fireball erupted at the storage plant in Belgorod with initial reports saying two had been wounded.

Footage from several sources appeared to show missiles striking the location in the Freida industrial district of Belgorod city, causing the massive explosion.

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the depot was hit by a low altitude Ukrainian attack helicopter strike at around 5:50am local time.

There was no immediate confirmation.

The governor said: "There are casualties. Two people. They're employees of the oil depot. They've been given first aid and their lives are not in danger/.

“We are starting to resettle the residents of Pochtovaya, Makarenko and Konstantin Zaslonov streets to a safer location.”

Russian hackers attempted to penetrate NATO networks

A report by Google’s Threat Analysis Group said Russian hackers recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO.

Alongside this they also attempted attacks on the militaries of some eastern European countries.

Google said the attempted cyber attacks were launched by a Russian-based group called Coldriver, or Callisto.

The Google report said: “We see malicious cyber activity on a daily basis.

“NATO Centres of Excellence work alongside the Alliance but they are not part of NATO as such. We are in touch with them on this issue.”

UK claims Russia reinforcing invasion of Ukraine

The British defence ministry has said that Moscow is “redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine”, citing latest intelligence inputs.

The latest intelligence update from the ministry reads: “Between 1,200 and 2,000 of these Russian troops are being reorganised into 3 x Battalion Tactical Groups”.

It added: “It is highly unlikely that Russia planned to generate reinforcements in this manner and it is indicative of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion.”

Ukrainian forces retake villages to the south of Chernihiv

The UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has shared an intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

It said Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka, which sit to the south of Chernihiv.

The MoD added that both Chernihiv and Kyiv were still being subjected to air and missile strikes.

Peace talks to resume today

Peace talks between the two nations of Russia and Ukraine will resume after a one-day break.

Officials from Ukraine have however said they are not counting on the peace talks for a swift resolution.

Labour renews calls for PM to quit over 'partygate'

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said Labour’s renewed calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go in the wake of the partygate scandal. She said this will not affect the government’s response to the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she went on to say “the whole of parliament” stood “united” in its response to the war.

Ms Reeves added: “If Boris Johnson was replaced by a different member of the Cabinet, a different member of parliament, the position on Ukraine would not change.

“The House of Commons is united in our resolute response to Russia’s aggression and to the needs of the Ukrainian people.

“The position of the UK Government would not change if the prime minister changed.

“But at the moment we have a prime minister who has a total disrespect for the rules, has treated the British people as if they are fools, and I don’t think that he is fit to govern.”

Ukrainian soldiers refuse to believe Russian claims

Standing outside the Ukrainian military checkpoint in Kyiv, soldiers and officers fighting for the city there say they do not believe the Russian claims that its troops have given up on the capital.

“What does it mean, significantly scaling down combat actions in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas?” asked brigadier general Valeriy Embakov asked.

“Does it mean there will be 100 missiles instead of 200 missiles launched on Kyiv or something else?”

Over 3,000 criminal cases opened against Russian military

Ukraine's prosecutor office has opened 3,457 criminal cases against the Russian military, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In a message on Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak wrote: "The prosecutor office has already opened 3,457 criminal cases against RF military."

Russia block evacuation busses from Mariupol

Good morning. Milica Cosic logging on, bringing you the latest news and updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.

PM spokesman: We will judge Putin by actions, not words

Boris Johnson’s spokesman told reporters: “We will judge Putin and his regime by his actions and not by his words.

“We don’t want to see anything less than a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.”

Emirates will continue flying to Russia – until owners tell them not to

Emirates airlines will continue to fly to Russia until its owners tell them not to, President Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

“As long as the state, our owner, requires us to fly there, we will continue,” he said.

“There are lots of reasons why we fly, we carry humanitarian goods in our holds.

“We’ve got NGOs travelling in and out of Russia.

“We’ve got the diplomatic community going in and out of Russia…so all we’re doing is being an enabler, facilitator, without taking a political position on this for the time being,” Clark added.

Foreign Office ‘very concerned’ by suspected Roman Abramovich poisoning

Claims that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning during attempts to aid peace talks in Ukraine are “very concerning”, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said.

It said the UK will “continue to assist” by implementing tough sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime as well as by providing defensive and humanitarian support to put Ukraine “in the strongest possible negotiating position”.

The suspected poisoning of the billionaire was not intended to kill him and the two Ukrainian representatives, the lead Russia investigator with investigative news outlet Bellingcat has said.

Christo Grozev told Times Radio the “most plausible” explanation for the alleged poisoning was that it was a warning to Mr Abramovich.

“The dosage was not high enough to kill any of the three, the most likely target would have been Abramovich. And it kind of makes sense. I mean, he volunteered to play… this role of (an) honest broker, but other oligarchs had… declared certain independence from the Kremlin position and criticise(d) the war,” the journalist said.

“So it could well be seen as a warning sign to them to not join the ranks of those who dissent, and to not be too much of an honest broker.”

Russia’s slain commanders

Putin’s top brass killed since the invasion of Ukraine:

Major Dmitry Toptun

Major Alexey Osokin

Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky

Colonel Nikolay Ovcharenko

Colonel Sergei Porokhyna

Colonel Sergei Sukharev

Colonel Andrei Zakharov

Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky

Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov

Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov

Major Viktor Maksimchuk

General Magomed Tushaev

Colonel Alexei Sharov

Biden proposes $6.9bn to aid Ukraine against Russia & bolster NATO

The US would spend $6.9 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion and support NATO member countries under a budget proposal President Joe Biden’s administration released Monday.

The funds would represent Washington’s latest allocation of defence aid after Russia’s shock invasion of its neighbor last month.

Th budget would be used to “enhance the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression,” the White House said.

US says Putin does not seem ready to compromise on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the war in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

It comes as Ukraine and Russia have been preparing for their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.

“Everything I have seen is he is not willing to compromise at this point,” the senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters on condition of anonymity after Ukraine’s president sketched out a potential way to end the crisis over the weekend. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan

Ukrainian amateur drone users destroy Russia’s 40-mile convoy

A SQUAD of amateur drone users say they’ve managed to destroy Russia’s 40-mile convoy in a number of deadly ambushes.

The unlikely heroes took out swathes of Russia’s infamous “death convoy” of tanks and armoured vehicles, which was trapped outside Kyiv.

Volunteer experts from specialist air reconnaissance unit Aerorozvidka used drones with thermal imagine cameras or those capable of dropping small bombs as well as sniper rifles to attack Russian troops.

The group’s commander Lt Col Yaroslav Honchar said an ambush near the town of Ivankiv helped to halt the massive Russian operation during the first days of the Ukraine invasion.

The special IT force used quad bikes to approach the column at night, and attacked its supply depot to prevent the Russians from advancing.

Honchar told the Guardian: “This one little unit in the night destroyed two or three vehicles at the head of this convoy, and after that it was stuck.

“They stayed there two more nights, and [destroyed] many vehicles.”

“The first echelon of the Russian force was stuck without heat, without oil, without bombs and without gas. And it all happened because of the work of 30 people,” he added.

The elite unit claims it also helped to stop a Russian airborne attack on Hostomel airport by shelling 200 paratroopers.

Honchar compared the group’s fight to the work of “a hive of bees.”

Boris ‘not off partygate hook’ says Labour

Labour’s deputy leader has said the war in Ukraine does not get Boris Johnson off the hook over the partygate saga.

Angela Rayner told Sky News: “The situation with Ukraine – the whole of Parliament, the whole of the House, the fact that MPs are all united in support to ensure that we do everything we can in national security to protect our country and to work with our Nato allies – that doesn’t negate the Prime Minister from lying to the British public and not following his own rules. If he’s found to have broken them then I don’t believe his position is tenable.

“I think it’s disgraceful and I don’t see how he can continue in his role when he’s been so… when he’s not told the truth to the British public.”

Ms Rayner said Chancellor Rishi Sunak should also resign if fined.

“There’s plenty (of) other MPs out there that are willing to do the job and do it in the public interest,” she said.

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Russia claims it will open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol- reports

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Tass news agency reported.

It quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying Moscow was acting on a request that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian attack on Ukraine petrol station

Russian forces are repositioning in Ukraine to strengthen their offensive on the Donbass, Nato said.

Shelling is continuing in Kharkiv (north) and Mariupol (south).

US citizens could be singled out in Ukraine & Russia

Travel advisories have been reissued for Americans in both Ukraine and Russia.

There have also been renewed warnings that “Russian government security officials may single out and detain US citizens” in both countries.

“There are continued reports of US citizens being singled out and detained by the Russian military in Ukraine and when evacuating by land through Russia-occupied territory or to Russia or Belarus,” the updated Ukraine travel advisory said.

Hero Ukrainian mechanics are blitzing Russian troops with their OWN tanks

HERO Ukrainian mechanics are repairing Russian tanks to be used by their own forces against the invaders.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have lost thousands of vehicles in the war in Ukraine, including around 600 tanks and over 1700 other armoured vehicles.

Many of their burnt out shells now litter the landscape after being blasted by Kyiv’s forces.

But ingenious Ukrainian mechanics have also been at working on repairing ones that can be salvaged.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has become one of the main suppliers of arms to their enemy.

“We take trophies and use them to protect Ukraine,” he said.

Biden claims Putin appears to be self-isolating

US president Joe Biden has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolating in Russia and may have fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.

"He seems to be self-isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden said without citing evidence.

"But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time."

UN nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Russia for talks

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kaliningrad for talks with senior Russian officials.

It comes after a visit to Ukraine where he is seeking to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, his agency said on Thursday.

"IAEA Director General (Grossi) just arrived in Kaliningrad, #Russia, for talks with senior Russian officials tomorrow morning," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter.