ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brilliant England set up Women's World Cup final showdown with Australia after 137-run win over South Africa with Danni Wyatt hitting 129 before Sophie Ecclestone's six-wicket haul guided them home

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

England will play Australia in Sunday's World Cup final in Christchurch after career-best displays from opener Danni Wyatt and spinner Sophie Ecclestone made short work of South Africa.

And a crushing 137-run win for Heather Knight's team continued their stunning turnaround at the tournament, with three group-stage defeats - including a last-over loss to the South Africans - now followed by five victories.

If England beat Australia, who start as favourites after winning eight out of eight en route to the final, they will retain the trophy they won at Lord's in 2017. Remarkably, given Australia have lifted six of the 11 women's World Cups and England four, it will be the first time the old enemies have met in the final since 1988, when the Australians won in Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B567Y_0evN0EJe00
Sophie Ecclestone celebrates one of her six wickets as England beat South Africa by 137 runs to reach the Women's World Cup final - they will face Australia on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2fZ7_0evN0EJe00
England proved too strong for South Africa and will now take on Ashes rivals Australia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pg1j_0evN0EJe00
Charlie Dean (middle) is congratulated after bowling Lara Goodall as England closed in 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxuXM_0evN0EJe00
Sophie Ecclestone bowled out Marizanne Kapp as South Africa lost regular wickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ50N_0evN0EJe00
Danni Wyatt's brilliant 129 helped England post 293 in their 50 overs batting first 

The tone for a dominant display at Christchurch's Hagley Oval was set by Wyatt, who survived five drops to batter 129 from 125 balls and put on a crucial 116 for the fifth wicket with Sophia Dunkley after England had slipped to 126 for four. They eventually managed an imposing 293 for eight.

Veteran seamer Anya Shrubsole then removed both South African openers with just eight on the board, and it was 67 for four when 21-year-old off-spinner Charlie Dean bowled Lara Goodall.

After that, it was the Ecclestone show, as her left-arm spin ran through South Africa's batting to finish with six for 36. They were England's best figures at a World Cup, beating Shrubsole's six for 46 in the final against India five years ago.

'It was a complete performance,' said Knight. 'The girls brought their best cricket when all was on the line. I'm really chuffed and excited for the final.'

For Ecclestone, it was simply the continuation of the form that has taken her to the top of both the ODI and T20 world rankings. And though she began the competition with figures of none for 77 in the defeat by Australia, in the seven games since has picked up 20 wickets at nine apiece while conceding just 2.75 an over.

'She's an absolute GOAT,' said Wyatt. 'She was unplayable today, especially with that pace and dip, and a bit of turn. I said to Nat [Sciver] on the pitch, how would she go in men's international cricket? She's not fun to face in the nets at all.'

Wyatt's speculation follows a question posed by Alex Hartley in her Daily Telegraph column: 'Who is better, Jack Leach or Sophie Ecclestone? It is a debate we have been having a lot. You would not often compare men's and women's cricketers, but I genuinely believe Ecclestone could play first-class cricket for a men's side, because she is just so good. In this World Cup, I have seen a whole new level from her in terms of her mindset.'

Hartley, a left-arm spinner herself, was part of England's trophy-winning side five years ago, when Ecclestone - then 18 - was no more than a net bowler for Knight's team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VER7J_0evN0EJe00
The Zing bails glow as South Africa's Sune Luus is bowled by Kate Cross for the third wicket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycXmT_0evN0EJe00
Anya Shrubsole celebrates catching out Laura Wolvaard as the first wicket fell early on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7fid_0evN0EJe00
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp looks dejected after being dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aeLF_0evN0EJe00
Danni Wyatt gets a hug from Sophia Dunkley after reaching her century at Christchurch

By then, though, she had already played club men's cricket alongside brother James for Alvanley, near her home city of Chester, starting with an analysis of four for 10 in the Village Cup against Corwen, who were dismissed for 61.

The only surprise about Thursday's performance was that she had never taken more than four wickets in an innings for England in any format. As Wyatt put it: 'It's the first of many five-fors.'

Her demolition of South Africa began when she bowled the dangerous all-rounder Marizanne Kapp with a bail-trimmer, and continued when Chloe Tryon was caught at short midwicket by Sciver in Ecclestone's next over.

Mignon du Preez, the last of the recognised batters, was bowled round her legs for 30, Shabnim Ismail caught at mid-off, and Masabata Klaas at point. Ecclestone's match-winning sixth came when Trisha Chetty was stumped on the charge. Wicket to wicket, she collected six for 29 in 40 balls.

Only Jo Chamberlain, who took seven for eight against Denmark in 1991, has returned a better ODI analysis for England. And if Ecclestone, now comfortably the tournament's leading wicket-taker, can sparkle one last time against the Australians, England have a chance of upsetting the odds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yXfM_0evN0EJe00
Wyatt rode her luck and was dropped several times en route to a crucial knock of 129
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6761_0evN0EJe00
Sophia Dunkley, who made 60, helped push England's total up to 293 for eight from 50 overs

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran delivers touching tribute to best friend Shane Warne and fondly recalls what happened the first time the cricket icon saw him live

British musician Ed Sheeran delivered a touching tribute to his close friend Shane Warne during an interview on the Today show on Tuesday morning. The 31-year-old recalled how the cricket legend 'introduced himself to everyone' the first time he went to see him play live in the UK, and said his interaction with others was what made him such an 'amazing' person.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Trisha Chetty
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Chloe Tryon
Person
Lara Goodall
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists England can end 56 years of hurt in Qatar as he calls on his stars to live up to the expectations of being one of the tournament favourites ahead of the World Cup draw

Gareth Southgate has insisted England can win the World Cup later this year and called on his players to live up to their billing as one of the tournament favourites. England will head into Qatar 2022 with genuine expectation of lifting their first major trophy since 1966 following their fourth-placed finish at the last World Cup and last summer's euphoric run to the Euro 2020 final.
WORLD
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#Cricket World Cup#England#Australians#South African
Daily Mail

'I've always been able to count on finding a way back up from rock bottom': Haseeb Hameed is hoping to draw on past disappointments to fight his way back into England's side... with opener among those axed following disastrous Ashes tour

Haseeb Hameed believes his ability to clamber back off the canvas will ensure his Ashes axing does not represent a knockout blow to his Test career. One of the casualties of England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia last winter, Hameed has spent the past couple of months coming to terms with not being part of Sir Andrew Strauss' red-ball reset.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jorginho reveals he is still hurting over Italy's World Cup disaster as Chelsea midfielder shares emotional social media message saying 'my sorrow is bigger than you imagine'

Jorginho says he's still struggling to come to terms with Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The Chelsea midfielder blamed himself for his side's failure to reach a second successive World Cup after missing two penalties in qualifying. The European champions then suffered a shock 1-0...
SOCCER
BBC

Women's World Cup: Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

West Indies 148 (37 overs): Taylor 48, Jonassen 2-14 Australia waltzed into the final of the Women's World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington. The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather - morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side - to rack up 305-3.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
SPORTbible

27.8 Per Cent Of Fans Think England Will Win The World Cup

28 per cent of fans believe England will go all the way and win the World Cup in Qatar. England reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, achieving the team's best display at the tournament since 1990 before succumbing to a narrow extra time defeat to Croatia. Last summer, at...
FIFA
The Independent

A true World Cup legacy: The Nepali children forced to work after their fathers died in Qatar

The World Cup draw marks a major landmark in a 12-year long journey that has attracted unprecedented global scrutiny over Qatar’s treatment of its two-million strong foreign workforce.VIPs, football teams, coaches, officials and celebrities gathered for the event at the relatively new Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday. The building and the area it sits in is a testament to the transformation of the Qatari capital.It is a modern, high-rise area, populated by malls, shops, high-rise offices, glittering hotels and high-end restaurants. Close to the convention centre is a stop for the new and expensively built metro system. A...
FIFA
ESPN

Australia headed for playoff match against UAE after Saudi Arabia loss

Australia lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia as the third stage of Asian World Cup qualifying came to a disappointing end for the Socceroos and heaped more pressure on Graham Arnold. The undermanned Socceroos handed debuts to Nathaniel Atkinson and substitute Nicholas D'Agostino in Jeddah, but were undone by a Salem Al-Dawsari penalty in the second half to suffer a third defeat in the group.
SOCCER
BBC

Northern Ireland: Kerry Beattie out as Nelson & Hamilton return for qualifiers

Glasgow City striker Kerry Beattie has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad for April's crucial World Cup qualifiers with Austria and England. Defenders Julie Nelson and Toni-Leigh Finnegan return from injury along with winger Caragh Hamilton. Laura Rafferty and Danielle Maxwell are the other players to miss out...
SPORTS
The Independent

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.CricketFarewell to Shane Warne.On the field, our toughest foe.Off the field, as kind and generous as they come.A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy