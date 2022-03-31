ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo can make history at World Cup 2022 as Portugal qualify with Man Utd star eyeing more records

By Joshua Mbu
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo can break ANOTHER goal scoring record at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The 37-year-old is playing in his fifth World Cup having first been selected to represent Portugal in 2006.

Ronaldo will play in his fifth World Cup Credit: GETTY

And Ronaldo has scored in the four World Cups he has played in so far, putting him level with a select few football legends.

He is level with Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose, who have also scored at four separate World Cups.

This year, Ronaldo could make more history by becoming the first player to score in five editions of the tournament.

Ronaldo will also become just the fourth player to feature at five or more World Cups.

He would join Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez, as well as Germany legend Lothar Matthaus at the special career landmark.

Long-time rival Lionel Messi is also set to feature in his fifth tournament.

But unfortunately for Ronaldo and Messi, they're unlikely to catch and break Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goals record.

The German netted 16 tournament goals across his 13-year international career.

Ronaldo has scored seven World Cup goals to Messi's six.

Qatar could be the two legends' last dance at the World Cup with Ronaldo admitting he "expects" it to be his last.

And Messi said after the World Cup he will have to "rethink many things".

Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
