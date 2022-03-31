ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett is open to fighting Ilia Topuria next after pre-UFC London hotel scuffle and insists he 'will fill out Anfield within the next two years'

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Paddy Pimblett is open to fighting Ilia Topuria next, following their hotel scuffle before UFC London.

There was a brief confrontation during which Pimblett threw a bottle of hand sanitiser at the Georgian's head before the pair were separated.

Topuria has repeatedly called Pimblett out on social media and while the Liverpool fighter is not fixed on anyone, he would be open to meeting Topuria if he's the man the UFC decide is next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I21KP_0evMzV9U00
Paddy Pimblett is open to taking on Ilia Topuria in his next fight if the UFC so decide

Pimblett told BBC Sport: 'If his name's on the next contract the UFC send me then yeah, I'll fight him.

'I don't go out of my way to mention anyone's name because I don't need to. He [Topuria] can do as he pleases.

'I take everything one fight at a time. You can't plan even five fights ahead because anything can happen.'

Pimblett was incredibly well received at UFC London and he finished Kazula Vargas with a first round submission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2mwh_0evMzV9U00
Topuria came up with a massive knockout after overcoming adversity against Jai Herbert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLEoR_0evMzV9U00
Pimblett dreams of fighting at Anfield and says he could fill it out in two years

And Topuria made a statement too, having almost been finished by Jai Herbert in the first five minutes, he came back with a stunning KO in the second.

'The Baddy' has never shied away from his dream of fighting at his beloved Anfield and believes it is a realistic prospect within the next couple of years.'

He went on: 'That's what I'm going for, and that's what's going to happen. Within the next couple of years, I'll fight at Anfield and we'll fill it out.'

But Dana White is wary about stadium shows, particularly in the UK as the weather would be a huge problem if it rains.

After UFC London he said: 'You guys are used to watching things in stadiums.

'I just think you get a better event, atmosphere and experience in an arena.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSODp_0evMzV9U00
Pimblett choked out Vargas after overcoming some early adversity in the first round

