Suspect arrested after deadly weekend shooting near Rock Lake

Orange County deputies have arrested a suspect days after a man was shot and killed on Barlow Avenue near Rock Lake.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene after reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found Estel Jean Baptiste, 38, lying in the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies announced Thursday that 44-year-old Noel Robenson, who knew the victim, was arrested and is facing first-degree murder charges in the slaying. Robenson fled the scene after the shooting, investigators said.

No details have been provided about what led to the fatal shooting or how the two knew one another.

