Cricketer David Warner pays moving tribute to his late idol Shane Warne: 'RIP king, you will never be forgotten'

By A. James
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

David Warner has paid tribute to late cricket legend Shane Warne following Wednesday's public memorial service in Melbourne.

Having been in attendance, David, 35, shared a photo of the moment Warne's three children unveiled the Shane Warne Stand at the MCG.

'RIP king, you will never ever be forgotten,' David captioned the post on his Instagram on Wednesday.

Tribute to a friend: Australian cricket star David Warner has shared the moment Shane Warne's children (pictured) unveiled the new stand at the MCG during last night's memorial

The picture showed Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20, in the spotlight as they took their places in the newly renamed stand.

More than 50,000 people attended Warne's memorial at the MCG on Wednesday night to pay tribute to the late spin king.

David previously thought news of Warne's shock passing at 52 of a suspected heart attack on March 4 in Thailand was a hoax.

Leaving a legacy: Shane Warne's children Brooke, Jackson and Summer unveiled the newly renamed stand at the MCG on Wednesday

The controversial sports star was in Pakistan playing in a test match for Australia when he learned of the death of his idol.

David vowed to rush home straight after the test series ended on March 25 in order to attend last night's memorial.

The explosive left-hander had already opted to sit out of Australia's white-ball series against Pakistan ahead of playing in the Indian Premier League.

Mates: David Warner (left) and Shane Warne (right) were longtime friends. Pictured at the SCG in 2011 during the Big Bash League

The public memorial for Warne attracted a billion viewers worldwide, with 300 million from India alone.

Viewers in their millions also watched in Pakistan, the UK and Bangladesh.

International A-listers streamed in from overseas, with the likes of Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Chris Martin paying tribute.

Shock: The controversial sports star was in Pakistan playing in a test match for Australia when he learned of the death of his idol

