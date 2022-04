It's no secret that, despite being some of the best Android phones around right now, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have had a rough few months. With a nasty Wi-Fi bug now having hung around devices for nearly two months, users have been begging for Google to finally ship the delayed March update, which, along with the Android 12L Feature Drop, was meant to patch dozens of issues. With less than two weeks to go until April arrives, Google is, at last, dropping the March patch for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.

