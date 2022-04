This offseason has been a whirlwind for former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders where he’ll be their starter in 2022. The writing was on the wall for Wentz in Indianapolis following an embarrassing Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars which kept them out of the playoffs. Now he will be asked to bring the Commanders back to prominence.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO