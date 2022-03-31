Royal Family news – Charles & William ‘begged Queen to snub Prince Andrew at Philip memorial but she rejected pleas’

THE QUEEN told Prince Charles and Prince William it was her 'final decision' to walk with shamed Andrew at her late husband’s memorial service despite warning her.

The Monarch overruled both her heirs to let her disgraced son Andrew have a special role at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, The Mirror exclusively revealed.

She was apparently warned of such a move “on more than one occasion”, as both future kings were “absolutely united” against Andrew having a role in the memorial service on Tuesday.

Other members of the Royal household were reportedly also left furious of the move.

A source told the Mirror: “There is definitely a hand being played.

“He (Andrew) was straight out the blocks in front of the cameras when the Duke of Edinburgh died, which was seen within the family as being completely inappropriate.

“Now this situation has unfolded, a fair few hold the view that he (Andrew) is manipulating his position for his own gains.

“The Duke of York’s reputation precedes him and he’s made no secret that he’s not ready to fade away into the background, as much as everyone may want him to.”

William & Kate to 'modernise how they work' following tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton set to ignore the Royal rule book and modernise the way they do things following their Caribbean tour, a source has claimed.

A source told us: "William and Kate will modernise how they work. It's a breath of fresh air.

"They were bruised by attacks that their Caribbean trip harked back to the colonial age.

"In future they will rip up the rule-book and do things 'The Cambridge Way'. They're trying to work out what that will look like. It is not a criticism of how it was done in the past. But times are changing."

Queen reaches out to public for help with Jubilee scheme

The Queen has given thanks to the British public’s contributions in planting a tree so far in a message marking the end of the first Green Canopy season.

So far, more than one million trees have been planted in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee so far this year.

Kate and William slammed for 'disastrous' tour

A royal expert has slammed Kate Middleton and Prince William's Caribbean tour as "disastrous" - questioning how the royal family could not have seen the pitfalls in the tour plan.

Speaking to Nine News Australia, Daily Mirror Royal editor Russell Myers said: "We are in a very, very different landscape from pre-Covid times.

"This trip down memory lane to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee where she was adored many decades ago.

"It's just simply not the world we live in now.

"People are really questioning and institutions are questioning how they operate it doesn't seem the Royal Family have done this.

"The touching of children's hands through fences, cropped photos but they have been really blown up.

"The images of them getting on that Land Rover and going around the airstrip I just found absolutely extraordinary.

"How William and Kate didn't see those pitfalls and their team didn't see those pitfalls is simply extraordinary.

"I think they're going to have to face up to some really harsh criticism because in reality, it was a disaster."

Jeremy Vine guests in heated royal row

On Tuesday, The Queen was the focus of a heated clash on Jeremy Vine. Discussions and arguments were made by guests on the show over whether the monarchy and the Commonwealth should be scrapped.

Panelists Marina Purkiss and Mike Parry got into a debate. Ms Purkiss told Jeremy Vine: "The idea of monarchy and the Royal Family all it does is to install classism, elitism, division, inequality."

Mr Parry asked: "What about leadership...leading by example?"

"They don't set an example," argued Ms Purkiss.

"The Queen sets an example because she wears a diamond-encrusted hat, a lovely example!"

'I had a tear in my eye watching the Queen at Philip’s memorial'

This is a comment piece by Rod Liddle.

I THINK I had something in my eye watching the Queen attend the memorial service in Westminster Abbey for her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

Frail — she is nearly 96 years old and has been ill recently — yet, as always, dignified and determined.

Much like the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen suffered all these slings and arrows with great stoicism. But you just got the feeling, watching that moving service, that the whole thing is kind of falling apart.

Read the article in full here.

Princess Charlene's 'intervention'

A Royal expert has said that Princess Charlene, 44, has been undergoing treatment at a Swiss clinic.

Married to the principality’s Sovereign Prince Albert II, the former Olympic swimmer entered the facility in November after suffering “physical and emotional exhaustion”.

Charlene collapsed in public during a visit in South Africa, and her treatment began just 11 days after she had returned.

Albert confirmed his wife had been admitted to the clinic after an intervention-style family meeting.

Royal commentator Brittani Barger confirmed this, telling Express.co.uk the “intervention” came after Charlene “struggled with everything”.

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let the Queen down’

Meghan Markle’s ex pal has accused her and Prince Harry of letting the Queen down by selfishly abandoning her at Prince Philip’s memorial.

Lizzie Cundy insists Harry should have had disgraced Prince Andrew’s role of walking the Queen into Westminster Abbey.

Instead the Duke of Sussex stayed at his £11million Californian mansion with wife Meghan, blaming his absence on a row over police protection — despite visiting the Netherlands in two weeks for the Invictus Games.

The former model has slammed the excuse – and believes public opinion is turning on the couple.

“It was pretty low and incredibly selfish of him and Meghan,” Lizzie told The Sun.

“Prince Harry should have been there. Forget his moaning and his whinging and his swipes about the country, he should put his grandmother first.

“People are getting sick of their excuses and the need for people to feel sorry for them.

“It’s playing the ‘poor me’ card and there’s only so much you can take.

“The excuses are getting worse. They’re getting tedious and no one is interested anymore.”

The sowing of more than 20 million seeds for Platinum Jubilee begins

The sowing of more than 20 million seeds in the Tower of London begun yesterday in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cornflowers have been chosen to hark back to the time when the historic fortress's trench was filled with water.

They are due to flourish at the start of June to coincide with national celebrations.

Gardeners began scattering the seeds by hand, and the sowing is expected to last a week.

Queen returns to virtual duties just three weeks before 96th birthday

The Queen has held virtual audiences at Windsor as she kept busy with official engagements despite being only three weeks away from her 96th birthday.

She welcomed the Ambassador of Ecuador and the Ambassador of Nepal via video link.

The same day, she issued a message of thanks to those across the country who have planted more than a million trees for her Jubilee, saying she was “deeply touched” by the support for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The monarch has had a run of duties this week, attending the memorial service for her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The poignant service saw the Queen, walking slowly with a stick, on her first official engagement outside of a royal residence in nearly six months.

A day later, she presented honours to Philip’s most loyal and trusted aides at special private face-to-face investitures in Windsor Castle.

She invested the duke’s long-serving private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell with the insignia of a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO).

Brig Miller-Bakewell, who was also Philip’s treasurer, was the duke’s right-hand man for 11 years, taking on the role in 2010.

‘Prince Philip service was tinged by one note of regret’

This is a comment piece.

IF Prince Philip was watching down over his moving memorial service at Westminster Abbey yesterday, we have a feeling he would largely have approved.

The mood was solemn rather than sombre, the immediate grief at the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing last April having given way to gratitude for his long life of dedication, his inquiring mind and sense of mischief.

Despite mobility struggles, Her Majesty — weeks from turning 96 — was determined to be at the Abbey. As with Philip, her stoicism never ceases to amaze.

The service was, however, tinged by one note of regret — the absence of Prince Harry, who stayed away in the States after an unseemly strop over being asked to foot his own security bill.

We think it’s a decision Harry will come to regret in time, if not already.

After all, many other royals managed to fly in from abroad for the service without fuss, so why not him?

Read the article in full here.

Prince William ‘planning huge shake-up of Royal staff’

PRINCE William plans a huge shake-up of royal staff and outdated ideas as he proves he is not a pampered prince.

The Duke and wife Kate will stamp the “Cambridge Way” over future events amid negative publicity surrounding their Caribbean tour which ended at the weekend.

Proving he has his own methods, William plans to have around 70 fewer aides when he succeeds Charles as Prince of Wales.

He will instead nearly halve the estimated 137 staff his dad relies on to create a more cost-effective and less formal team.

Wills and Kate will also employ a small staff working on “comfortable and credible” good causes ? five or six in total.

There will also be shorter, solo trips such as Kate’s recent visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

A source said: “William and Kate will modernise how they work. It’s a breath of fresh air.

“They were bruised by attacks that their Caribbean trip harked back to the colonial age. In future they will rip up the rule-book and do things ‘The Cambridge Way’. They’re trying to work out what that will look like.

“It is not a criticism of how it was done in the past. But times are changing.”

Explained: What is the Queen's Green Canopy initiative?

Thousands of families, schools and community groups have planted Jubilee trees across the UK to create a canopy of green in tribute to the monarch's 70 years of service to the nation.

Tree planting will commence again in October 2022 until the end of the Jubilee year.

The Queen's Green Canopy will meanwhile move into a conservation phase, and dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and identify 70 Ancient Trees in honour of the head of state.

Royal tree-planting has long been a staple duty for the Windsors and is usually used to commemorate official visits.

During her reign, the Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees across the world.

William made ‘dig at Harry’ with ‘not telling people what to do’ comment

PRINCE William’s comment about “not telling people what to do” was a subtle “dig” at his brother Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke out amid criticism of his eight-day trip to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas with the Duchess of Cambridge last week.

In a closing statement, he said the trip had brought into sharper focus “questions about the past and the future”.

And he added: “Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin suggested the comment was a dig at Prince Harry, who has been a vocal campaigner for causes close to his heart since quitting royal life.

Speaking on Sky News, the author, who previously spent a year with the Duke of Sussex for an authorised biography, said of William’s comments: “I think he’s right, I think that worked very well to say what he felt without telling people what to do – which I thought was also a dig at his brother.”

Harry has shared his views openly at a number of public speaking events since quitting royal life, as well as talking openly in interviews and as chief impact officer for professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

Queen 'deeply touched' after more than 1m Jubilee trees planted

The Queen has issued a special message of thanks to people across the country who have come together to plant more than a million Jubilee trees in her name.

The monarch said she was "deeply touched" and hoped the saplings will "flourish and grow for many years to come", for future generations to enjoy.

Her words marked the halfway point of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which spans two official tree-planting seasons, and celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee milestone.

The Queen's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, planted an elm tree in the garden of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, bringing the first planting season, which ran from October to March, to a close.

Last autumn, the Queen and the Prince of Wales, patron of the QGC, signalled the start of the "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" drive together by setting a copper beech tree in the grounds of the Balmoral Estate.

The Queen said in her written message: "As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

"I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy."

William and Kate ‘overwhelmed by remorse’ after royal tour

A source has claimed that Prince William and Middleton are “overwhelmed with remorse” following their Caribbean royal tour – which was plagued with protests.

The tour was tainted by protests calling for reparations from the Royal Family over their links to the slave trade.

Prior to their arrival, Indian Creek chairman Sebastian Shol told the Daily Mail: “We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send”, and then called the tour a “slap in the face”.

A source told US Weekly: “It was certainly more challenging than expected given the protests. They obviously know the history, but being there during the protests was a real eye-opener.”

William and Kate are “overwhelmed by remorse,” the source added.

Thomas Markle makes dig at Meghan in second YouTube episode

Thomas Markle’s second YouTube episode with Karl Larsen has come out, entitled ‘Remarkable Friendship’. The pair sit behind a picture of Her Majesty and the Union Jack.

Starting off the show, Meghan Markle’s dad and Karl Larsen discuss how their YouTube has really bloomed.

However, Thomas then makes a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Spotify deal saying that, “so far Meghan and Harry have not completed anything they’ve started to do.”

“I can’t think of anything”, he added, shaking his head.

Andrew & Harry are still Counsellors of State – what does it mean?

In the event the Queen cannot undertake her official duties as sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in her place.

The role of Counsellor of State is undertaken by any spouse of the monarch and the next four adults in the line of succession, currently Charles, William, Harry and Andrew.

Concern over the arrangements, which could only be changed with legislation, has been raised in recent weeks after Charles got Covid and William was away in Dubai at the same time.

Major change as Queen gives up wearing crown

‘A number of changes; have been made at Buckingham Palace ‘to suit the Queen’s comfort at Parliament’, according to a royal expert.

This comes following plans for Prince Charles to step in for Her Majesty at an event there in May.

Her Majesty’s attendance at the upcoming State Opening of Parliament event is still uncertain, owing to her ill health.

Speaking to Australian TV broadcaster 9Honey, royal reporter Natalie Oliveri said that “a number of changes have been made to suit the Queen’s comfort at Parliament”.

According to the expert, some of the changes means that she “no longer wears the very heavy imperial state crown” and “she takes the lift and not the stairs”.

She added that “Prince Charles has been at her side in the past so we could see do the Queen’s speech this year” at the State Opening of Parliament event “but only time will tell”.

Ms Oliveri continued: “This is the big speech that lays out the government’s plan for the next year,” adding the speech is “incredibly important” for Her Majesty.

