ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Driver hospitalized after being ejected from SUV in I-95 crash

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6lRr_0evMyO7000

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate-95 South in Chesterfield that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, just north of the Chippenham Parkway exit.

According to police, a 1999 Ford Explorer ran off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail before turning over. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the accident has been cleared and traffic is passing normally.

  • I-95 in Chesterfield around 8:40 a.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVRQk_0evMyO7000
    I-95 in Chesterfield around 8:40 a.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uALhu_0evMyO7000
    I-95 in Chesterfield around 8:40 a.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWf1V_0evMyO7000
    I-95 in Chesterfield around 10:15 a.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
ACCIDENTS
NBC12

I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Stafford County Wednesday morning. At 8:32 a.m., troopers responded to the crash that occurred at mile marker 135. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield, VA
Accidents
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Interstate 95#Virginia State Police#95 South#Traffic Accident#Vcu Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC12

Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield. On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Walmart on the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Police say the abuse didn’t happen in the...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy