Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough’s Doggie Hop Easter Egg Hunt returns

By Ty Butler
 1 day ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a release from Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique (TTPB), the second Doggie Hop Easter Egg Hunt will return to downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, April 16 for another round of goodies and pet entertainment.

Attendees are encouraged to tour the downtown Jonesborough scene as merchants hand out delicious canine treats; however, don’t be surprised if your dog takes matters into her own paws, exploring the nooks and crannies of downtown Jonesborough — special Easter eggs containing prizes will be hidden throughout the area, testing your dog’s scent!

In addition to the egg hunt, Jonesborough will feature dog-friendly crafts, games and other festivities as photographers snap pictures.

Tickets for Doggie Hop Easter Egg Hunt are $10 per dog and can be purchased in advance at TennesseeTails.com or on the day of the event. Attendees will be given a goodie bag for treats and a special stamp card, tallying treats received.

The event will take place at 111 East Main St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the Washington County Animal Shelter.

