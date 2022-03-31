Tulsa City Council rejects proposal of police oversight monitor

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council shot down the idea of creating an independent monitor, or watchdog, over Tulsa police for now.

The council rejected a proposal, 7-2, Wednesday night that would’ve taken it to the voters to amend the city charter over the summer.

If approved, the independent monitor would have the power over the police in certain circumstances.

Wednesday’s meeting garnered extra attention in light of a video of an arrest of a woman that went viral.

It shows Tulsa police at times laughing and teasing a woman who is having a mental health episode before forcing their way through the door to arrest her last October.

The Tulsa Police Department has said the way the call was handled was in line with the department’s policies and procedures.

