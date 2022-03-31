Jersey Mike’s donates sales to Special Olympics

Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants will cap off the company’s annual Month of Giving with the Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 30. On that day, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country donate 100% of their sales for the day, not just profits, to charity. This year, for...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jersey Mikes’ across the country are in the middle of their annual giving month. During the month of March, the company picks a charity each year to donate to, this year it’s the Special Olympics. Throughout the month the store accepts donations and gives...
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - #CookiesforNatalie at the Chik-Fil-A in Staunton and Waynesboro raised over $18,000 for Natalie and her family. Now, Jersey Mike’s in Waynesboro is doing their part with a fundraiser of their own. The city has rallied around 2-year-old Natalie Dodge, who is battling stage four MYCN-Amplified...
Several athletes from Lycoming County will represent Pennsylvania in June at the Special Olympics USA Games. Recently, four athletes qualified for the Games, which will take place in Orlando, Florida. In the sport of bocce, Jacob Carey and Johanna Schoeneck will be going, and in bowling, it will be Byron Diemer with Unified partner Shawn […]
Today might be a good day to grab a sub from Jersey Mike’s Subs. The reason!? These guys are giving a full day of sales, nationwide, to charity. That’s estimated to be over 10 million dollars. This is actually Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual Day of Giving. And this year, more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants will donate 100 percent of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Columbiana County Special Olympics team, the Comets, faced off against the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) on Thursday in their annual basketball game.
Since the pandemic put a damper on social gatherings meant we had to find another way to do things. Granted, it was difficult trying to learn our way in a new world. Which happened to be the virtual world that we had to depend on for handling tasks. One of those tasks would include how Socorro Independent School District held their annual Special Olympics Spring Games last year.
The playing surface at Ron Patch Memorial Field in Carbondale might not look so pristine without the work of a fifth-grader many years ago. When the new sod was being put down, Trent Goscha rode his bike over and went to work helping. “He was there the whole day helping...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will be proudly represented this year at the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando with Team Tennessee Unified Volleyball gearing up to compete. 11 athletes and 2 coaches will make the trip to Disneyworld and for their coach, it's a 20 year dream in the making.
They want people to come to Cowabunga Bay's wave pool to support their health and sports programs. Those who participate must raise a minimum of $125 and will receive the complete VIP Plunge experience.
NATCHEZ — Special Olympics Area 7 has two athletes and coaches from Natchez qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to June 12. Charles Cothern is the bowling coach, Patrice Cothern is a unified bowling coach, Nathan Gaude will compete in swimming and Michael Champ will compete in bowling.
