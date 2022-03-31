Cincinnati Metro's fare-free week results in highest ridership since pandemic began

CINCINNATI — Tri-County Mall is shutting its doors permanently ahead of a redevelopment project planned for the property. The mall will close its doors for good on May 15. "Our new owners have big plans for redeveloping the property. While we are excited about the future, it saddens us to announce that the Tri-County Mall will shut its doors permanently on Sunday, May 15, 2022. We hope to see all of you again very soon to create new memories," the mall said in a statement.

SPRINGDALE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO