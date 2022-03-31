ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Metro's fare-free week results in highest ridership since pandemic began

By WLWT Digital Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro's fare-free week resulted in the bus service's highest weekend ridership since the pandemic began. Metro had more weekday trips than...

