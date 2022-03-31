Miranda Lambert To Drop Studio Version Of “Actin’ Up”

Miranda Lambert is dropping new music tomorrow.

On the heels of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency announcement, she’s planning to put out a brand new song, “Actin’ Up”, on Friday.

She previously sang it at C2C fest a few weeks ago and teased the studio version the other day, but we’re getting a real deal, full version tomorrow.

She noted in the Instagram post that the title of her residency is named after a line in the song, and she wants fans to hear it now that the big news is out:

“This morning I announced that I’m kicking off a Las Vegas residency this fall called Velvet Rodeo. It’s named after a line in “Actin’ Up” a new song off of ‘Palomino.’

Tickets for the residency go on sale April 7 AND “Actin’ Up” is also being released that day to celebrate.”

Miranda is gearing up to release her eighth solo studio album, Palomino, on April 29th, and she previously released two singles from the record, “If I Was a Cowboy” and “Strange”.

Here’s her C2C fest performance of the unreleased song:

Palomino tracklist:

1. Actin’ Up (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

2. Scenes (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

3. In His Arms (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

4. Geraldene (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

5. Tourist (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

6. Music City Queen feat. The B-52’s (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

7. Strange (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

8. Wandering Spirit (Mick Jagger, James Rippeto)

9. I’ll Be Lovin’ You (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

10. That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

11. Country Money (Miranda Lambert, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

12. If I Was a Cowboy (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure)

13. Waxahachie (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

14. Pursuit of Happiness (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

15. Carousel (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)