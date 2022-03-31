ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David de Gea 'is ANNOYED and upset at being left out of Spain's recent friendlies by Luis Enrique' and 'did not understand' his decision to call up younger keepers, leaving his international future in doubt

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

David de Gea is reportedly frustrated and 'annoyed' at Luis Enrique's decision not to call him up for Spain's friendlies with Albania and Iceland, casting doubts over his international future.

The Manchester United No 1 was one of the more notable omissions from Enrique's squad during the international break, with the former Barcelona boss deciding to call Unai Simon, David Raya and Robert Sanchez up instead.

While Simon has become first-choice under Enrique, De Gea has been one of United's standout performers this season and was reportedly left baffled by the snub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ee2d_0evMxe4j00
David de Gea was reportedly 'annoyed and upset' after not being called up to Spain's squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YSaO_0evMxe4j00
Luis Enrique decided against calling De Gea up for friendlies against Albania and Iceland

According to Spanish news outlet AS, De Gea did not take the decision at being left out by Enrique well and is 'upset' with the manager, despite Enrique calling him to explain the decision before announcing his squad.

AS are reporting that De Gea was not convinced of Enrique's reasoning that he wanted to test younger goalkeepers during the international break.

While De Gea's camp are claiming there was no justification for dropping him, AS are also reporting that Enrique is suggesting that the goalkeeper did not want to be called up again until it becomes clear what his role in the team is.

However, the 31-year-old is now suggesting he will not return to the national team in any capacity, regardless of whether he is No 1 or No 2 under Enrique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvaFD_0evMxe4j00
Instead, Enrique opted to call up Unai Simon, David Raya (pictured) and Robert Sanchez

Enrique was keen to keep talks between himself and De Gea private but insists he has 'no issues' if the former Atletico Madrid man decides to open up on the situation.

'What we talk about remains private. If he wants to make it public, there's no problem. You'll see it in the following list,' Enrique said.

Spain won both of their friendlies during the international break, as Dani Olmo scored a late winner in their 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday, before they swept aside Iceland with ease, winning 5-0 in Coruna.

