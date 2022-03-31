ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton 'will be forced to sell one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison this summer to balance the books' - after they revealed a loss of £121MILLION in latest annual figures taking their three-year deficit to more than £300m

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Everton will reportedly sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison during the summer transfer window to help with the club's financial woes.

Frank Lampard's side have endured a difficult season on the pitch, hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone - sitting just three points clear of 18th place Watford.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, Everton's financial stability has been called into question as the Merseyside club revealed a loss of £120.9million in their latest annual accounts.

Everton will reportedly part ways with either Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) or Richarlison (right)
Therefore, according to The Sun, Everton will sell either Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison to try and help balance the books.

Having been the club’s highest Premier League goalscorer in the last two seasons, Everton believe Calvert-Lewin will be hot property in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have registered an interest in signing the Everton striker this summer, while Arsenal are said be plotting a potential move for the England player.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation at Everton as they could be in the market for a striker if Edison Cavani leaves the club after the 2021-2022 campaign concludes.

However, all three of those clubs will have to fend off interest from European giants as a host of potential suitors in Germany and Spain have registered an interest in his services.

Everton manager Frank Lampard will be disappointed to see either player leave this summer

Everton could also sell Richarlison during the summer window - with Barcelona previously stating their interest in the Everton star.

Everton previously rejected Barcelona's bid for the Brazilian playmaker in 2020 as the manager at the time, Carlo Ancelotti, wanted to safeguard one of his most dangerous players.

However, given the financial circumstances at the club - Everton could be forced to part company with their star player this summer.

Nevertheless, Everton will take home around £50m in the sale of Richarlison as the player is still contracted to the club for another two seasons.

Lampard will be disappointed to see either player leave Everton this summer. However, he understands the club's need to balance the books.

The Merseyside club posted a loss of £120.9million in their latest annual accounts. It takes the figure of losses for the last three financial years to £372.6m - it was £111.8m in 2019, £139.9m 12 months later.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Everton were only able to recoup £200,000 in gate receipts last season - with just three Premier League fixtures and Carabao Cup quarter-final played in front of a limited crowd.

Everton Football Club have posted a loss of £120million in the latest annual accounts 
The club are still committed to building their new £500m stadium on Bramley Moore Dock

Additionally, Everton's wage bill went from £165m to £182m in the 12 months leading up to June 30, 2021 - while the club's debt also rose from £2.3m in 2020 to £58.7m.

Nevertheless, Everton are committed to finishing the new stadium being built at Bramley Moore Dock and believe it will be ready during the 2024-25 season.

In a statement, Everton said: 'We can report a record turnover of £193.1m and remain in a secure financial position thanks to the continued and unwavering support and commitment of Farhad Moshiri, the Majority Shareholder, and cost control measures continuously adopted by the club.'

They added: 'The club has also been working formally with the Premier League regarding its ongoing compliance with Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

'The club has experienced a unique set of financial circumstances in recent years, including committing significant amounts of expenditure to a complex new stadium project and dealing with a pandemic, all whilst being in the initial stages of an investment lifestyle cycle thanks to the support of its Majority Shareholder.'

