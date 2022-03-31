ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

County applies for funding for bear-proof trash bins in Rattlesnake, Lolo and East Missoula

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVwcQ_0evMxbQY00

MISSOULA - The city and county of Missoula hope to land a grant from the Vital Ground Foundation to make bear-smart improvements in several locations, including parks in Lolo, the Rattlesnake and East Missoula.

Much of Missoula is considered habitat for both grizzlies and black bears, and as connectivity dwindles and humans build deeper into the urban interface, advocates are getting louder in asking local government to take steps toward Bear Smart certification.

Jackson Lee with county parks and trails said the $7,500 grant from Vital Ground would help the city and county install bear-proof trash receptacles in several key locations — one small step toward the larger goal sought by advocates.

“This is a joint application with city Parks and Recreation,” he said. “If funded, we’d have improvements at county parks in Bonner, East Missoula, Lolo, and the Rattlesnake.”

Applications for funding to Vital Ground require a number of qualifications, such as preventing conflicts between grizzlies and humans. They also must benefit grizzly habitat or promote connectivity between fragmented territories.

Bear-proof containers would help in those efforts by ensuring municipal waste, recycling, and composting are managed appropriately and aren’t accessible to bears.

“We’re bringing a 2-1 match to the table,” Lee said of the county’s application to Vital Ground. “This initiative is a maintenance priority for both programs.”

Calls for the city and county to update their policies to make Missoula a Bear Smart community are growing louder and now include a petition on Change.org . The program requires a city to earn the designation based upon policies rooted in education and enforcement.

Advocates of earning the designation in Missoula have pointed to a number of city ordinances that could be improved or enforced to protect bears and residents alike. That includes an existing ordinance calling for the “special management of garbage in specific areas within the City of Missoula” and surrounding areas where there are conflicts with bears.

The ordinance requires the proper disposal of garbage and food waste in parts of the city, along with bear-resistant containers and other preventative measures. But the rule is rarely enforced — another issue Bear Smart advocates are pushing for.

“Bear Smart communities are popping up all over the Western United States and Canada as we grapple with the reality of human encroachment on wild places,” the petition on Change.org reads. “In Missoula, we feel the work to become Bear Smart is well past due. Many bears have been killed and yet problems persist.”

Lee said the county will know if Vital Ground approves its funding application in May.

Comments / 0

KPAX
KPAX

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

785K+

Views

Related
KULR8

Missoula County zoning code overhaul progresses

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County staff is planning long-term for the county's future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, by overhauling the 40-year-old zoning code. Over the last year, staff has created drafts, listened to public feedback and revised....
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lolo, MT
Missoula, MT
Government
City
Bonner-west Riverside, MT
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Lolo, MT
Government
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rattlesnake#Parks And Recreation#Bear Smart#Vital Ground
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
99.9 The Point

This Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with Snowmobiles

It's hard to impress a bison and not necessarily safe to try. You can ask a group of snowmobilers who just recently traversed Yellowstone National Park in a snowstorm. No, the bison they encountered was not impressed. Here's the backstory on this fun winter Yellowstone moment:. This woman was enjoying...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when bears will stop hibernating in Colorado

With the official start of spring less than a week away, it's important to remember that Colorado's healthy population of black bears will start getting more active as their hibernation period ends. Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, according to Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy