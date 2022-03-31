ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester are targeting at least three new signings in summer with boss Brendan Rodgers insisting the club cannot be 'frightened' to let first-team stars leave after struggling this season

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Leicester are targeting at least three new players this summer and may be willing to let current first-teamers leave as part of the ‘healthy shake-up’ sought by boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes are still in contention to win the first European trophy in their history and face PSV Eindhoven over two legs in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals later this month, with the winner taking on either Norwegians Bodo Glimt or Jose Mourinho’s Roma for a place in the Final.

Yet for a variety of reasons, Rodgers’ men have struggled to reach the standards of the previous two campaigns, when they twice finished fifth in the Premier League and also won the FA Cup last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwlUB_0evMxaXp00
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers (left) wants a 'healthy shake-up' as the club targets three signings this summer

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United, Leicester are 12 points behind West Ham in seventh, meaning their best route back to Europe is to win the Conference League and earn a spot in the Europa League as a result.

An injury list that has left – at different times – Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi, James Justin, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira on the sidelines has hampered Leicester’s ambitions, while none of last summer’s signings have made a decisive impact on the starting XI.

It is this issue which Leicester are keen to rectify, with the club targeting a centre-back, a dynamic central midfielder and a right-sided attacker who can instantly improve the team, rather than simply providing back-up for current first-choice players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VglSu_0evMxaXp00
The Foxes are willing to let current first-teamers, such as Youri Tielemans (above), leave 

After the low point of Leicester’s season, the 4-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in February, Rodgers said: ‘Nine of the 11 players who started at Forest were here when I joined.

'For the squad to evolve and become better you need to add better players. The club have been super-supportive since I've been here.

‘Money will always talk and Leicester have always worked that side of the market (player sales) very well. Players will improve and then want to move on, and when that happens the club will maximise what they can get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUZ97_0evMxaXp00
Leicester's low point of the season so far came in a 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest

‘We can never be frightened to do that. If a player is ready to move on, you can get maximum value and then reintroduce hunger and desire from another player, hopefully you benefit from that.’

Like those of all clubs, Leicester’s finances took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and any arrivals are likely to be offset by departures.

Last summer, Leicester broke their customary habit of selling a key player but it would be a surprise to see them repeat that policy this year.

The club committed close to £100m on their new training ground and are also involved in redeveloping the area around the King Power Stadium, whose capacity they hope to increase to about 40,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFMI0_0evMxaXp00
The East Midlands club are involved in redeveloping the area around the King Power Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtFtA_0evMxaXp00
Jamie Vardy (left) and Kasper Schmeichel (right) are out of contract in summer 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVOeU_0evMxaXp00

Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, the club’s top earners, are also out of contract in summer 2023. Discussions about a new deal have yet to begin with Vardy while Schmeichel left the door open on his future in an interview with Sportsmail earlier this year.

With only 12 months remaining on his deal, Youri Tielemans is an obvious candidate to depart while winger Harvey Barnes continues to be monitored by several top clubs and Ndidi is another who has drawn interest.

Tielemans’ situation is complex, however: would a potential buyer risk spending £40-50million when they could sign the midfielder for free 12 months later?

The return from injury of Fofana, and the search for a new centre-back, indicate that Caglar Soyuncu’s days may be numbered, while it is difficult to see a way back for Ayoze Perez, who has started only eight games this term.

Like Tielemans, both Perez and Soyuncu have only 12 months remaining on their deals.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Football agent Aidy Ward is charged by the FA for breaking rules on under-age players... with representative alleged to have 'directly or indirectly' tried to recruit a player under 16 to join his agency

Aidy Ward has been charged by the Football Association for approaching a minor about joining his talent agency following a year-long investigation. Ward, who has until April 15 to respond to the FA charge, has been found guilty along with his agency Colossal Sports Management of trying to recruit a player before their 16th birthday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Harvey Barnes
Daily Mail

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt backs Erik ten Hag to do a 'great job' at Man United as he says the Ajax boss deserves an 'opportunity at a top side' after he held talks to take over from Ralf Rangnick this summer

Former Holland and Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt feels Manchester United would be getting a 'great' manager in Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is among the favourites alongside PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace interim head coach Ralf Rangnick in the Old Trafford hot seat this summer. Sportsmail understands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#European#Psv Eindhoven#Norwegians#The Premier League#The Conference League#The Europa League#Xi
Daily Mail

'I've never had a month so exciting': Thiago Alcantara admits he is relishing Liverpool's blockbuster April, with eight huge games in just 29 days to keep quadruple tilt alive... and says run will be 'like a World Cup'

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara insists the players are in a 'one-mission mood' as they enter a hugely-significant April. Saturday's early kick-off at home to Watford, when they could go top of the Premier League for the first time since September, is a prelude to a Champions League quarter-final with Benfica before they face Manchester City twice in two competitions within the space of a week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch reveals he has not spoken to Brazil star Raphinha about Barcelona's interest... as Leeds boss expresses desire to get the best out of the player while he is still at the club

Jesse Marsch says he will try to persuade Raphinha to stay at Leeds this summer and turn down a move to Barcelona. Sportsmail revealed the £60million-rated Leeds winger is wanted by Barca, who have held talks with the Brazilian’s agent, Deco. Although Marsch is not surprised a club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

John Terry snubs Jorginho as he picks Mason Mount, 23, as Chelsea's next captain... with out-of-contract Cesar Azpilicueta Barcelona-bound at the end of the season

Former England skipper John Terry has tipped Mason Mount to take over as the Chelsea captain once Cesar Azpilicueta leaves the club. Terry says he 'loves' Azpilicueta's leadership style but insists Chelsea must hand the captain's armband to the 23-year-old to make any real 'progression'. Terry says Mount has the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Massimiliano Allegri 'had no doubts' about deciding to re-join Juventus as he rejected Real Madrid for a SECOND time, even after agreeing to take over the Spanish giants last summer

Massimiliano Allegri insists 'he had no doubts' about deciding to go back to Juventus -despite having already agreed to take over at Real Madrid last summer. The 54-year-old Italian was sacked by the Bianconeri in 2019 despite winning 11 trophies in five seasons, but they did not enjoy much success under either Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Daily Mail

Gary Neville is 'SCARED' Liverpool will complete remarkable quadruple as he backs Jurgen Klopp's side to 'do something special' this season... but Roy Keane claims Manchester City will win Premier League title

Gary Neville has admitted he is 'scared' that Liverpool could win four trophies this season - but former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane backed Manchester City to pip Jurgen Klopp's men to the Premier League title. Liverpool have thrown themselves into contention to land an unprecedented quadruple as they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Ross County, St Johnstone, Hendry

Celtic winger Ben Doak, 16, is on the verge of finalising a move to Liverpool, with a six-figure compensation fee coming the way of the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun) Newcastle United are amongst a host of clubs weighing up a move for £20m-rated Bologna and Scotland left-back Aaron Hickey, according to to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. (Daily Mail)
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy