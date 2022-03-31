ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova has an animated phone conversation during low-key shopping trip... after it's revealed her romance with Kai Widdrington 'is still on'

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova enjoyed a solo shopping trip in West London on Wednesday.

The dancer was pictured having an animated conversation on her phone during her afternoon of retail therapy.

The outing comes a week after it was revealed Nadiya had been spotting cosying up to her co-star Kai Widdrington at a charity dance, proving their romance is still going strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LePo_0evMxZby00
Out and about: Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova enjoyed a solo shopping trip in West London on Wednesday

For Wednesday's shopping trip Nadiya dressed down in pale pink cropped joggers teamed with a padded jacket.

She added a black baseball cap and shades and accessorised with a chic pink saddle bag.

She was seen speaking animatedly on her phone outside a shop at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oo3d_0evMxZby00
Busy: The dancer was pictured having an animated conversation on her phone during her afternoon of retail therapy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydh4k_0evMxZby00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03iVXc_0evMxZby00
Casual chic: For Wednesday's shopping trip Nadiya dressed down in pale pink cropped joggers teamed with a padded jacket

Nadiya and Kai were said to be looking closer than ever during rehearsals for The Burrows Strictly Ball in Leeds earlier this month which came after claims Nadiya has unfollowed her ex Matija Skarabot.

A source told The Sun: 'Nadiya and Kai appeared to be very much an item and their chemistry was palpable during the rehearsals — even when they weren't dancing.

'There were quiet moments when they hugged and shared a quick kiss. Nadiya and Kai seem very happy together. It is all very sweet.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCgw6_0evMxZby00
Designer accessorises: She carried a Dior bag and wore a Gandy's jacket for the trip 

The publication also claims that Nadiya has unfollowed her footballer ex Matija following their split last year.

Nadiya also danced with her most recent Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner Dan Walker at the event.

Kai and Nadiya will be on tour together next month on the Strictly professionals tour which begins in Salford on April 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PksdU_0evMxZby00
Romance: Nadiya and Kai were said to be looking closer than ever during rehearsals for The Burrows Strictly Ball in Leeds earlier this month (pictured on Strictly last year)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GyJr_0evMxZby00
Ex: Nadiya has unfollowed her footballer ex Matija following their split last year

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Nadiya and Kai for comment.

Nadiya and Kai confirmed their relationship with a first kiss in public kiss last month during a break from the BBC programme's live tour.

Their recent smooch seems to have poured hot water over recent claims that Nadiya's friends and family in Slovenia think she and her ex Matija are 'still together', according to The Sun, with the footballer living in her mother's home with their daughter.

A source said: 'It's tricky for her being with Kai. Everything back home is still as it was before. Her mum lives with her ex-fiancé in the same house and Nadiya still even drives his car.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLjqv_0evMxZby00
A source said: 'There were quiet moments when they hugged and shared a quick kiss. Nadiya and Kai seem very happy together. It is all very sweet' (picturd with Dan Walker, left, and Katya Jones, centre right)

They added: 'It looks as though she will fly back and forth to make things work, but she still sees Slovenia as home so it's going to be rather difficult.

'As far as everyone is concerned in Slovenia, people think they're still together.'

MailOnline contacted representatives for Nadiya, Matija and Kai for comment at the time.

Last month, a source told MailOnline that Nadiya realised her long-distance relationship with Matija wasn't working and, while they continue to co-parent their daughter, they are no longer a couple.

An insider revealed: 'Nadiya and Matija haven't been together for some time now.

'Matija is dedicated to his footballing career in Slovenia and Nadiya is predominantly based in London.

'Performing on Strictly and the Strictly Live Tour takes up half her year, in the end the commitment to their jobs made it too difficult for the relationship to work.

'There's still a lot of love and respect between them and Mila is and always will be their priority.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLkfN_0evMxZby00
Loved-up: Nadiya and Kai confirmed their relationship with a first kiss in public kiss last month during a break from the BBC programme's live tour

