N'Golo Kante 'snubbed a January move to PSG and did not respond to the Ligue 1 giants' proposal', with the Chelsea star happy in England... despite having just over a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante turned down an offer from French giants PSG in the January transfer window, according to reports in France.

Mauricio Pochettino's side attempted to convince the 31-year-old to sign for the Parisians in late January, having failed on several occasions in the past, dating back to when he originally signed for the Blues in 2016.

But once again the World Cup winning star turned their down advances as he is reportedly happy with life in London and had no intention of leaving mid-season.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante turned down an offer from French giants PSG in January
The French international reportedly did not respond to Parisians proposal during the window

The French international reportedly did not respond to the Parisians proposal during the transfer window, according to Le Parisien.

Kante does, however, only have one more year left on his contract meaning the Blues may look to move him on if they can't agree a new deal - and of course PSG will be top of the list to acquire the midfielder.

Boss Thomas Tuchel will be hoping the club can retain his services, although they cannot currently discuss terms until they announce a new owner following the sanctions to Roman Abramovich, which makes everything so uncertain at present.

The Blues already look set to lose the likes of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers this summer.

The midfielder has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup since arriving in England.

Kante has enjoyed plenty of success with the Blues winning multiple trophies since 2016

He originally joined Leicester in August 2015 and helped the Foxes pull off a shock title victory before making the move over to Stamford Bridge the following summer.

Kante has been a huge success in west London, where has gone on to make 249 appearances, and even found the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Chelsea are seeking a quick sale - one from which Abramovich must be unable to profit - and the process should be complete by the end of April in order to allow Tuchel to start planning for next season.

Near the top of the agenda is surely to tie down Kante to a new deal with reports from Tuttomercatoweb earlier this month suggesting he could extend until the summer of 2025.

