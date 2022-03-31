ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Unidentified man found inside building during fire

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 1 day ago

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An unidentified man was found inside a building during a fire on Tuesday, March...

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Dead man, drugs found outside building

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after the dead body of a man in his 20s was found Monday morning. The body was discovered by construction workers in the 400 block of Williams Avenue about 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Rosalind White, police spokesperson. Police said drugs were found...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Morgan County fire

A 72-year-old Eva woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal Sunday afternoon fire in Morgan County. Kathleen Tanner was the only person in the home off Bethel Church Road when the fire happened about 12 p.m. Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
WRBL News 3

Unknown man interrupts several churches in Opp Sunday morning

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities are trying to identify a man who believes he’s a “prophet” and attempted to interrupt several church services Sunday. More News from WRBL WDHN crews went to the Opp churches where the individual visited. Although nothing bad happened, parishioners are still shaken over the incident. Northern Heights Baptist Church […]
OPP, AL
AL.com

Montgomery deputy shot 5 times by his father in domestic dispute, father killed

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
