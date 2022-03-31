ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith reacts to Tyreek Hill trade

By Juan Cisneros
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Smith played two years with Hill during his tenure with the Chiefs, including the Cheetah ‘s rookie season.

“Flat out, you’re not going to replace him. there is literally only one Tyreek Hill in the whole NFL. He is that kind of difference maker,” Smith said. “Honestly, when he’s on the field, the defense plays differently, he opens up so many other players around him because everyone is so fearful.”

Hill’s explosive abilities and speed earned him three First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection all six years he’s played in the NFL.

Chiefs consider move to Kansas, Mark Donovan says

With the Chiefs, he caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. As a returner, he tallied 1,009 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“There is a lot of fast guys in the league that are very one dimensional, Tyreek is not that. We saw that throughout the playoffs. Catch-and-run, catching the deep ball, put him back there punt [and] kickoff return, hand him the ball in the backfield,’ Smith said. “He’s an incredible weapon, incredibly unique and you’re just not gonna fill those shoes.”

Hill reached over 100 receiving yards in 4 games during his time in Kansas City, including the overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills last season where he scored a 64-yard touchdown a minute left on the clock.

“I do think they won’t be as dynamic on offense. This is the trade off that I think Andy is thinking about and Brett Veach,” Smith said. “For the salary that they were potentially going to get him and the drafts picks that they got in return, can they go be better on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Dolphins sent the Chiefs five draft picks in exchange for Hill’s services.

“This has kind of been Andy’s M.O. his entire coaching career,” Smith said. “Rather than let you play out your contract and walk away for nothing, he’s certainly going to try and get value for you while he can. I was even a product of that.”

Smith was traded to the Washington Commanders in 2018 after an MVP-caliber season to make way for Patrick Mahomes.

With Hill gone, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets will leave a void and the Chiefs will look to fill the gap. So far this offseason, they signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling .

Mecole Hardman, who drew comparisons to Hill’s speed when he was drafted, also waits in the depth chart as he continues to improve every season.

Rumors report that Kansas City remain in the hunt for another top receiver.

“They will not be as explosive as they have been on offense, period, with Tyreek gone,” Smith doubled down. “You just can’t. He’s just that kind of player.”

The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Alex Smith has largely spoken fondly of his final NFL team. But he recently spoke very candidly about the state of the team’s front office. In an interview with Rich Eisen, Smith acknowledged that it may be difficult for Commanders QB Carson Wentz to find...
NFL
