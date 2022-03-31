What does Coach Yo need to find in the portal?

Coach Yo guided her team to a monstrous season this year, finishing 23-9 (10-6). The Rebels beat three ranked teams and made the NCAA tournament before losing to a Sweet 16-bound South Dakota (with two players who recently declared for the WNBA). While certainly fans hoped to go further in the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Documents obtained by FOX13 show just a chunk of the violations the University of Memphis men’s basketball team is facing. This comes more than a week after NCAA violations were announced, and FOX13 sent an open records request to the university to get those records.
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
It is an end of an era at Duke University. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski coached the last game of his career after 42 seasons with the team, and while it didn't end the way fans hoped, his fans say this loss will not define Coach K.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has announced via Twitter that he will leave the program and enter the transfer portal.The Homestead, Fla. native still has four years of eligibility remaining after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. Denis was a former four-star recruit and one of the top offensive linemen to come out of Florida is the 2020 class.
With Denis’ departure, the Ducks have just 13 offensive linemen on scholarship, 11 on campus right now, and he’s the second lineman to leave the Oregon program since the start of the new year.
As with many players who have come across the country to play for the Ducks, odds are Denis will be looking for a team a little closer to home.
Thank You Oregon🙏🏾 this wasn’t an easy decision at all. I am beyond blessed to be having given this opportunity❤️love y’all pic.twitter.com/uVDIIA6i78
— Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) April 4, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns
The Cal Poly Mustangs secured the series sweep over Dixie State Sunday, winning 5-3 in the series finale. The Mustangs improved to 18-10 on the season with the victory. Star shortstop Brooks Lee powered the Mustangs with a clutch three-run homer in the 4th inning to propel Cal Poly to victory.
TORONTO — (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had...
