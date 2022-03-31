ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is aphasia?

MarketWatch

Bruce Willis is ‘stepping away’ from acting in light of his aphasia diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis will retire, at least for now, following a medical diagnosis, his daughter posted on social media. Willis, well known for his roles in movies like “Die Hard,” “The Fifth Element” and “12 Monkeys,” was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to speak, write or understand language. The 67-year-old actor rose to fame in the ’80s as a co-star with Cybill Shepherd of the TV series “Moonlighting.”
The Independent

Bruce Willis’s stuntman reflects on ‘changes’ in Die Hard star’s behaviour following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’s stunt double has reflected on the actor’s “changes” in recent years following his diagnosis of aphasia.On Wednesday (30 March), it was announced by the Die Hard actor’s family that he was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition.In a statement shared on Instagram, Willis’s family wrote on Instagram that he had been “experiencing some health issues” that were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.Stuntman Stuart F Wilson, who has worked with the 67-year-old action star for 17 years, told The Sun that he had initially attributed the actor’s “changes” in behaviour to be caused by...
Bruce Willis
EW.com

Bruce Willis showed signs of aphasia on set, directors say

Bruce Willis' struggle with aphasia was apparent when he was shooting some of his more recent films, say directors who worked with him and who have now discussed his condition after Willis' family made his diagnosis public this week. Willis' family released a statement Wednesday announcing that the Sixth Sense...
MedicineNet.com

Aphasia: Learn About Bruce Willis' Brain Condition

"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting following a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder affecting the part of the brain responsible for language. Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis and daughters announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, noting that "he has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
TMZ.com

Bruce Willis Thanked By Aphasia Organizations For Spreading Awareness

Bruce Willis is educating the world about aphasia by opening up a discussion that wasn't there before ... according to organizations that support the cause. The National Aphasia Association saw an unexpected 30,000 hits on their website just one hour after the Willis family broke the news on Instagram ... so says Darlene Williamson, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Calls Bruce Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis Heartbreaking, Apologizes For Past Petty Complaints

Kevin Smith took to social media today to apologize to Bruce Willis and his family for "petty complaints" he has aired in the time since the two worked together on Cop Out in 2010. In light of Willis's aphasia diagnosis, Smith said he "feels like an asshole" for having made light of his disagreements with the actor over the years. Aphasia is a cognitive condition that can cause loss of communication skills, including memory, speech, writing, and understanding language. Willis's family announced yesterday that he was stepping away from acting following the diagnosis. Willis is not the first big name to step away following an aphasia diagnosis in recent years; in 2017, Monty Python's Terry Jones did the same.
