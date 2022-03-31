What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis will retire, at least for now, following a medical diagnosis, his daughter posted on social media. Willis, well known for his roles in movies like “Die Hard,” “The Fifth Element” and “12 Monkeys,” was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to speak, write or understand language. The 67-year-old actor rose to fame in the ’80s as a co-star with Cybill Shepherd of the TV series “Moonlighting.”
On Wednesday, the family of action star Bruce Willis announced that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, causing him to step away from his career at the age of 67. Aphasia is medical condition that leaves patients struggling to understand language and communicate. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia can...
Bruce Willis’s stunt double has reflected on the actor’s “changes” in recent years following his diagnosis of aphasia.On Wednesday (30 March), it was announced by the Die Hard actor’s family that he was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition.In a statement shared on Instagram, Willis’s family wrote on Instagram that he had been “experiencing some health issues” that were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.Stuntman Stuart F Wilson, who has worked with the 67-year-old action star for 17 years, told The Sun that he had initially attributed the actor’s “changes” in behaviour to be caused by...
Bruce Willis' family announced this week that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, and is stepping from his career. Several friends and celebrities are now sharing their memories with Willis and words of encouragement for the actor and his family. The 67-year-old's family members — including ex-wife Demi Moore,...
After Bruce Willis' family shared his aphasia diagnosis, a friend of the actor tells PEOPLE his Hollywood peers are there for him. Aside from his family, the actor is getting "support" from his Hollywood community, as a friend close to Bruce says, "Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him."
Bruce Willis' struggle with aphasia was apparent when he was shooting some of his more recent films, say directors who worked with him and who have now discussed his condition after Willis' family made his diagnosis public this week. Willis' family released a statement Wednesday announcing that the Sixth Sense...
Living with aphasia has been compared to living in a country where you don't speak the language. Gestures, sign language or other forms of communication may not be much help. And the people who want to help you struggle to understand. "You know what things are. You are the person...
"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting following a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder affecting the part of the brain responsible for language. Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis and daughters announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, noting that "he has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
The Razzies have decided to reverse its decision to award Bruce Willis its tongue-in-cheek award category after his family announced this week that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia. Razzie Awards organizers released a statement Thursday announcing the decision, CNN reported. “After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have...
Bruce Willis is educating the world about aphasia by opening up a discussion that wasn't there before ... according to organizations that support the cause. The National Aphasia Association saw an unexpected 30,000 hits on their website just one hour after the Willis family broke the news on Instagram ... so says Darlene Williamson, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Kevin Smith took to social media today to apologize to Bruce Willis and his family for "petty complaints" he has aired in the time since the two worked together on Cop Out in 2010. In light of Willis's aphasia diagnosis, Smith said he "feels like an asshole" for having made light of his disagreements with the actor over the years. Aphasia is a cognitive condition that can cause loss of communication skills, including memory, speech, writing, and understanding language. Willis's family announced yesterday that he was stepping away from acting following the diagnosis. Willis is not the first big name to step away following an aphasia diagnosis in recent years; in 2017, Monty Python's Terry Jones did the same.
Bruce Willis’ family took to social media to reveal that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia. The actor’s wife, Emma Heming, later shared a new message to thank his fans.
"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," she wrote. "I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of...
