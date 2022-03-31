What is aphasia?

Kevin Smith took to social media today to apologize to Bruce Willis and his family for "petty complaints" he has aired in the time since the two worked together on Cop Out in 2010. In light of Willis's aphasia diagnosis, Smith said he "feels like an asshole" for having made light of his disagreements with the actor over the years. Aphasia is a cognitive condition that can cause loss of communication skills, including memory, speech, writing, and understanding language. Willis's family announced yesterday that he was stepping away from acting following the diagnosis. Willis is not the first big name to step away following an aphasia diagnosis in recent years; in 2017, Monty Python's Terry Jones did the same.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO