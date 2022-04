On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase whose first syllable is "tie" — in any spelling. 6. Hobbes, in "Calvin & Hobbes" Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Tyler Hinman, of San Francisco. He's the reigning champion of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, which is coming up again on April 1-3. Think of two four-letter words that complete the phrase "___ in the ___." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. You'll get two synonyms. What are they?

HOBBES ・ 14 DAYS AGO