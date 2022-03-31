ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 3-31-22

850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat in the world was Kamala trying to say here while in...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Is Old Hollywood Glamour In Black & Pink Gown On GRAMMY Red Carpet: Photos

Lady Gaga arrived in style ahead of her performance at the GRAMMYs, where she’s nominated for 5 awards alongside Tony Bennett. Lady Gaga knows how to deliver a red carpet moment more than any other — and she didn’t disappoint at the GRAMMY Awards. The 36-year-old rocked a black and pink gown as she arrived in Las Vegas for the 2022 show on Sunday, April 3 ahead of her performance. This is particularly a big year for the star, who also appeared in film House of Gucci.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#Disease#Jamaica

Comments / 0

Community Policy