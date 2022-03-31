The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 3-31-22

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
A new angle from the 2022 Oscars has viewers asking even more questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. In footage taken from the floor of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Jada Pinkett Smith appears to laugh at her husband’s scuffle with the comedian. In the viral video shared via TikTok, the 50-year-old actress […]
Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
D.L. Hughley has delivered what he says are his “final thoughts” on the Oscars slap, sharing with his Instagram followers a clip in which he offered an apology to Chris Rock for not giving “equal measures” when it comes to compassion. In the clip, Hughley—who has...
Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
Lady Gaga arrived in style ahead of her performance at the GRAMMYs, where she’s nominated for 5 awards alongside Tony Bennett. Lady Gaga knows how to deliver a red carpet moment more than any other — and she didn’t disappoint at the GRAMMY Awards. The 36-year-old rocked a black and pink gown as she arrived in Las Vegas for the 2022 show on Sunday, April 3 ahead of her performance. This is particularly a big year for the star, who also appeared in film House of Gucci.
Leah McSweeney is breaking her silence on RHONY's reboot. After Bravo recently announced they are recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of season 14, McSweeney, who starred on seasons 12 and 13, is actually calling the series shakeup "so cool" and a "great idea." "Revolutionary, radical. I...
