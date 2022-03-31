UK weather forecast LIVE – Met Office issues urgent update as snow hits and temperatures plunge to -8C

THE MET OFFICE have released a yellow warning for northern regions of the UK until mid-morning today.

The yellow warning for ice are in place for areas in Scotland, the East Midlands, Northeast England and the Yorkshire and Humber.

The Met Office's yellow alert warns the severe weather could disrupt travel as these places could see nearly an inch of 'slushy wet snow', although this is likely to melt quickly.

Forecasters have warned of 'a spell of unsettled weather' on the way for much of the UK in the coming days - with rain showers and a possible mix of sleet and snow.

For Friday, weather mapper WXCharts shows that biting temperatures will bring up to eight centimetres of snow for areas of the UK.

Temperatures in Scotland for Thursday are as low as -6C and are set to further drop by Friday morning to -7C in some areas.

North Wales can expect to feel the bite as temperatures on Thursday morning reach -5C while the rest of the UK ranges between -3C and 0C.

Temperatures during the day for England and Wales will reach highs of 5C while the majority of Scotland will peak around 2 or 3C.

Temperatures today into tomorrow

The weather map shows widespread frost across England and WalesÂ (Image: WXCHARTS)

Hello, Milica Cosic logging on to bring you all the latest news and updates on the UK weather today.

Driving tips for cold weather

Invest in all-season tyres

All season car tyres combine the best properties of summer and winter tyres to create an all-round performance tyre.

By investing in them early, you can avoid the hassle and cost of changing between summer and winter tyres.

If you live in a part of the country that’s especially prone to harsh weather and slippery conditions, we’d recommend using Michelin CrossClimate tyres.

Driving tips for cold weather

Give it space

In snow and ice, stopping distances can be up to 10 times more than usual, so leave a large gap between the vehicles in front and be sure to go slowly.

If traffic in front of you starts to slow, gently apply your brakes, as slamming them on can cause you to lose control.

HUGE yellow warning in place until 10am today

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice, snow and hail as a wintry Arctic air sweeps in.

The huge daner area stretches from Nottingham to the very tip of the Hebrides in Scotland – the majority of the eastern side of mainland Britain.

The weather alert will remain in place until around 10am today, although the unsettled weather will continue into the weekend.

Up to 5cm of snow is set to fall over higher ground, as Met meteorologists said the mercury could fall to -8C on Thursday night.

Sub-zero temperatures are also possible overnight for much of the UK throughout the week.

Explained: How do you demist your windscreen?

A clear windscreen is essential for visibility at all times, but especially when there are snowflakes falling.

Fog and mist can ruin your ability to see out the front windshield on a snowy day.

With a clever climate control system, these features will automatically adjust to achieve the best results.

But if you do not have air-con or climate control, you’ll have to clear the fog manually.

One tip is to leave your windows slightly open to clear the windscreen faster.

Turn on your car and start your heater off cold.

Then slowly increase the temperature, this will stop the car becoming full of hot, wet air.

Make use of the air-con if you have the feature as this will prevent condensation.

Never drive away until your windscreen is clear.

‘Cold and unsettled weather taking charge’ says expert

The mercury is set to plummet to -2C in London, before the heat picks back up again next week.

Chief Met meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Cold and unsettled weather is taking charge over much of the UK this week, as cold air is drawn in from the north and brings with it the risk of rain, sleet and snow.

“Although there’s still some uncertainty on the exact positioning of snow showers, the trend is for a mix of sleet and snow to fall as a cold front moves from the north to the south from late Tuesday through to Thursday morning.

“Some clear spells are still around later in the week, with the best of any sunshine likely to be in the south and west of the UK, albeit feeling cold compared to last week.”

What do you do if your car is sliding on ice?

It can be terrifying when your car slides on ice.

But it is best not to panic as there are simple steps you can take to stop the sliding.

It is important not to slam on the brakes when sliding, as this could send your car careering out of control.

If your front wheels begin to slide, take your foot off the accelerator and allow the vehicle to slow.

If you still do not have control of your vehicle after a few seconds, lightly press the brake.

If your back wheels are the ones causing the sliding, gently turn your wheel in the direction you are sliding while taking your foot off the accelerator, but do not brake.

Generally, the key to end sliding is to gradually slow down.

What is the best gear to use in snow?

The RAC says you should move off in second gear as this will help reduce wheel slip.

When changing gear, drivers should maintain a safe distance from cars in front of them.

Use a low gear for going downhill and try to avoid braking unless necessary, the RAC says.

Controls such as the brakes, as well as the steering, accelerator and even gear changing should be operated smoothly and slowly.

Mid April forecast

The weather is likely to turn more unsettled in early April.

Showers or longer spells of rain are more likely to be seen across the UK, although short drier and more settled interludes are still possible.

Showers may be heavy at times, with thunder and hail. Moving into mid-April, there is a trend for a return to more settled weather again, although some rain and showers are still possible in places.

Temperatures are likely to be near average, with the south and southeast on the slightly warmer side.

Where is the cleanest air in the UK?

The majority of Scotland has good air quality, as well as Northern Ireland.

Wales has moderate air pollution across the country with low pollution in Anglesey.

In the fight against rising emissions, Brighton and Hove are the cities closest to becoming net zero on carbon emissions per capita, according to research by AlldayPA.

According to IQ’s Air’s World Air Quality Report, in 2021 Midlothian, just south of Edinburgh, Scotland had the cleanest air.

English counties of Wiltshire and Berkshire were not far behind but were the only two counties in England to make the top ten list, the rest were in Scotland or Wales.

UK weather outlook for Friday and Saturday

Friday will continue bright with sunny spells and a chance of showers, a few may be wintry. Cloud will build into northern Scotland bringing rain and snow later.

Saturday will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will be mostly across northern Britain. Scattered showers in the evening.

Today’s weather

Early outbreaks of rain will slowly clear from the south-east during the morning and may be wintry at times.

Elsewhere will be bright with long spells of sunshine however there will be patchy cloud cover around and a chance of showers which will be most frequent in the west and wintry in nature.

What to expect from today’s yellow warning

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries

Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times

Britain will be colder than Iceland

Temperatures are expected to plummet to -4C in the north, while the south will also be hit by sub zero chills with frost expected in many areas.

The cold weather will cause 12C tomorrow and by Thursday, many will be seeing highs of just 6 or 7C.

Britain is set to be colder than Iceland where there are temperatures of 8C in Reykjavik.

Exact time SNOW will fall

SNOW is set to blanket Britain today as a freezing Arctic air sweeps in and temperatures plunge to -8C.

Forecasters have predicted the exact time the white stuff will fall – even as far south as London – as the weather takes a turn for the worse.

According to WXCharts, snowfall will begin in the capital city from around 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Up to three centimeters is expected to fall in London, as the freezing cold air “interacts” with the precipitation.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across Scotland, the East Midlands, the North East and Yorkshire ahead of the wintry showers.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told The Sun Online: “Late Wednesday evening, early Thursday morning will be the most likely time.

“We’ve got a cold front coming down from the north which is introducing much colder conditions to all parts of the UK.”

Although the snow is unlikely to settle down south, higher ground could see up to 5cm of snow.