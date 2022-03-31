ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adrian Peterson still plans on retiring with Vikings

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
A golden jacket and permanent enshrinement in Canton is awaiting Adrian Peterson at some point, when he finally decides to hang up the cleats and call it a career. When that day comes, the legendary running back still plans on doing it as a Minnesota Viking.

Even after all of these years, Peterson said he still “bleeds purple” during an interview with FOX 9 KMSP. He was asked if he could see himself playing football for the Vikings again before finally riding off into the sunset.

“I’ve seen stranger things happen,” said Peterson. “But they’re set with [Dalvin] Cook, man. He’s such a great talent. Who knows? It could possibly happen, but when it’s time for me to retire, of course, I’ll be back then in a purple uniform for sure.”

Peterson, 37, played in four games and started in three in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He’s currently a free agent waiting for the phone to ring for his next opportunity.

The Vikings are obviously set this season with Cook, a three-time Pro Bowler, leading the offensive backfield, and they already have a viable backup in Alexander Mattison as well. But like other teams in the league, they’d keep Peterson in mind as an injury replacement during the season.

It makes sense that he’d want retire in Minnesota considering everything he’s accomplished with the Vikings organization—seven Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros and winning a league MVP when he rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2012.

That day could come in the future, but for now, he’ll continue waiting by the phone.

Comments / 5

wmsy
1d ago

That's great. Its so nice to see a quality hall of fame who had a great career with team he loves to want to end his career with them. So many really don't care and that says something about the Vikings because he's not the only player to express that recently.

Reply
4
Tim Allen
1d ago

Bring him back .Yo Adrian brought us alot of joy and he deserves to leave his hall of fame career in Purple . yeah he made a few mistakes in his private life but haven't we all ? just sayin. he will go in the ring of honor and is my second favorite RB of all time for the purple behind 44 . My boyhood idol! 3 Super bowls for my man Chuck !

Reply
3
